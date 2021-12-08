Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man reported after two-car crash involving mini bus near Lochgelly

By Emma Duncan
December 8 2021, 9.14pm Updated: December 9 2021, 10.00am
Emergency crews were called shortly after 7am.
A man has been reported for alleged road traffic offences following a crash on the A92 near Lochgelly.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

One lane was closed on the A92 eastbound at the Lochgelly junction following the collision – at least the fifth incident on that stretch of road in three days.

Emergency response to Fife crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash around 12.20pm on the A92 near to the Lochgelly interchange.

“Two vehicles were involved and officers attended to assist.

“The vehicles were recovered and one man will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.

“Ambulance were not required.”

Second A92 crash in hours

The crash happened just a few hours after one between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath not long after 7am.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of that three-vehicle smash.

It closed the road and some nearby on slip roads and was cleared at about 10.40am.