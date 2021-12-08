Man reported after two-car crash involving mini bus near Lochgelly

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been reported for alleged road traffic offences following a crash on the A92 near Lochgelly.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

One lane was closed on the A92 eastbound at the Lochgelly junction following the collision – at least the fifth incident on that stretch of road in three days.

Emergency response to Fife crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash around 12.20pm on the A92 near to the Lochgelly interchange.

“Two vehicles were involved and officers attended to assist.

“The vehicles were recovered and one man will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.

“Ambulance were not required.”

Second A92 crash in hours

The crash happened just a few hours after one between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath not long after 7am.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of that three-vehicle smash.

It closed the road and some nearby on slip roads and was cleared at about 10.40am.