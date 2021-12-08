Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Two in hospital after ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A92 in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
December 8 2021, 4.09pm Updated: December 8 2021, 6.14pm
Post Thumbnail

Two people have been taken to hospital following a “serious” road crash on Wednesday morning involving two cars and a lorry.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the A92 northbound near to the Cowdenbeath Interchange at around 7.10am December 8.

The crash involved a Honda Civic, Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry, with the 68-year-old woman driver of the Honda taken to hospital.

A 68-year-old man who was travelling in the Honda has also been taken to hospital, police confirmed. Hospital staff have described their condition as “stable”.

The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.”

Sgt Michelle Burns

Both the 46-year-old driver of the Volvo lorry and the 36-year-old driver of the Ford Focus are said to have been uninjured after the crash on the A92.

Police Scotland have launched a witness appeal as they investigate the crash, with members of the public asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

Witness appeal

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of 8 December.”

Police deal with three crashes on same stretch of A92 in Fife

More from The Courier