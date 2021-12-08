Two in hospital after ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A92 in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a “serious” road crash on Wednesday morning involving two cars and a lorry.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the A92 northbound near to the Cowdenbeath Interchange at around 7.10am December 8.

The crash involved a Honda Civic, Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry, with the 68-year-old woman driver of the Honda taken to hospital.

A 68-year-old man who was travelling in the Honda has also been taken to hospital, police confirmed. Hospital staff have described their condition as “stable”.

Both the 46-year-old driver of the Volvo lorry and the 36-year-old driver of the Ford Focus are said to have been uninjured after the crash on the A92.

Police Scotland have launched a witness appeal as they investigate the crash, with members of the public asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

Witness appeal

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of 8 December.”