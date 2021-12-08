Fife joiner jailed and placed on Register indefinitely for raping women

An error occurred. Please try again.

A judge commended the survivors of rape attacks at the hands of a Fife brute who she jailed for seven years.

Lady Poole praised the two women for coming forward to testify against Raymond Anderson at his earlier trial.

She said: “They are to be commended for their courage in coming to give evidence against you and revisit traumatic experiences in their lives.”

She told the Fife rapist: “You raped and sexually penetrated your victims.

“They deserved to be treated by you with kindness and respect.

“Instead you appear to have been fixated on your own sexual desires and fantasies.

“Both of your victims described pain as a result of your abuse.

“That did not stop you.

“You went ahead and did what you wanted for your own sexual gratification, regardless of what it cost your victims.”

The judge told Anderson at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It is clear your offences have had a profound effect on your victims.”

Lady Poole said that on the positive side Anderson had recently completed a programme for men designed to address abuse as a result of a community payback order imposed on him in another case.

She said she noted he also has a good work record but added a conviction for such serious sexual offences had to attract a jail sentence.

Anderson, 48, a joiner, formerly of Church Street, West Wemyss had earlier denied a string of charges during a trial but was found guilty of three charges of rape and one of assault.

The sex offending began in 2013 and continued at addresses in Fife until 2018.

During attacks on one victim Anderson bit her on the breast.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said Anderson was assessed as posing a low or moderate risk of further sexual offending.

She told the court: “He understands the concept of consent.”

Miss Johnston said: “He has no alcohol or drugs issues.

“He has never been in custody before.”

Anderson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.