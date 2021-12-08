St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms Jamie Walker interest and admits he was flattered by Preston North End link

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that Hearts winger Jamie Walker is on his radar.

But the Perth boss is keeping his options open for the January transfer window.

Walker, who hasn’t started a Premiership match for Robbie Neilson this season and is out of contract in the summer, will be allowed to leave Tynecastle next month.

Saints are interested in snapping up the 28-year-old, however Davidson will be casting his net wider over the next few weeks.

All 5️⃣0️⃣ of Jamie Walker's goals for Hearts 👏 pic.twitter.com/VFeCLIdYub — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) February 22, 2021

“I’m interested in a lot of players,” he said. “A few names are popping up that I’m interested in.

“Jamie’s a quality player, a good attacking player, so he’s somebody we’d be interested in, but there are a lot of players outwith Jamie.”

Meanwhile, Davidson hasn’t lost any St Johnstone focus despite being linked with the managerial vacancy at Preston earlier this week.

The Saints head coach, who spent seven years as a player at Deepdale, was on his former club’s shortlist to take over from Frankie McAvoy, who left his role on Monday.

However, the Championship side moved swiftly to appoint Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe within less than 24 hours.

Davidson said: “There was no contact but I was flattered to be linked with it. It’s nice to be linked with your old clubs.

“That happens in football, but there was no contact so there’s not a lot to say about it really.

“It wasn’t a distraction because nobody contacted me. If somebody contacted me and we had discussions, it might have been a different answer, but for me, I’m really focused on making sure St Johnstone do better.

“I’ve got a big job on my hands here and I’m fully focused on that. We’ve got huge games coming up, so I’ve really only got thoughts on how to get results.”