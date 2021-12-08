Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms Jamie Walker interest and admits he was flattered by Preston North End link

By Eric Nicolson
December 8 2021, 4.05pm Updated: December 8 2021, 6.07pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that Hearts winger Jamie Walker is on his radar.

But the Perth boss is keeping his options open for the January transfer window.

Walker, who hasn’t started a Premiership match for Robbie Neilson this season and is out of contract in the summer, will be allowed to leave Tynecastle next month.

Saints are interested in snapping up the 28-year-old, however Davidson will be casting his net wider over the next few weeks.

“I’m interested in a lot of players,” he said. “A few names are popping up that I’m interested in.

“Jamie’s a quality player, a good attacking player, so he’s somebody we’d be interested in, but there are a lot of players outwith Jamie.”

Meanwhile, Davidson hasn’t lost any St Johnstone focus despite being linked with the managerial vacancy at Preston earlier this week.

The Saints head coach, who spent seven years as a player at Deepdale, was on his former club’s shortlist to take over from Frankie McAvoy, who left his role on Monday.

However, the Championship side moved swiftly to appoint Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe within less than 24 hours.

Davidson said: “There was no contact but I was flattered to be linked with it. It’s nice to be linked with your old clubs.

“That happens in football, but there was no contact so there’s not a lot to say about it really.

“It wasn’t a distraction because nobody contacted me. If somebody contacted me and we had discussions, it might have been a different answer, but for me, I’m really focused on making sure St Johnstone do better.

“I’ve got a big job on my hands here and I’m fully focused on that. We’ve got huge games coming up, so I’ve really only got thoughts on how to get results.”

 

