Callum Davidson will be staying at St Johnstone as Preston confirm Ryan Lowe as their new manager

Callum Davidson will continue as St Johnstone manager.

Despite the fact that the Perth boss was on Preston North End’s shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy, the Lilywhites moved quickly to head-hunt Ryan Lowe from Plymouth Argyle.

📰 BREAKING | Plymouth Argyle Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Schumacher as our new First-Team Manager.#pafc Read more here ⬇️ — Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) December 7, 2021

Before the Deepdale club were able to officially confirm Lowe’s appointment, Plymouth got in first and announced he had resigned and his assistant Steven Schumacher was taking his place.

Then soon after Preston unveiled Lowe as their new first team manager.

✍️ Preston North End Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Ryan Lowe as first team manager. ➡️ https://t.co/dlvOmkq9Jb#pnefc #LoweAnnounced pic.twitter.com/nv71lvBVTf — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 7, 2021

Saints fans will be relieved that the possibility of losing their double-winning head coach at a crucial stage of the season has been banished within less than 24 hours of the Preston job becoming vacant.