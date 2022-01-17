Tony Watt set to complete Dundee United move from Motherwell as ‘fee agreed’ for striker

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tony Watt looks set to join Dundee United after Motherwell boss Graham Alexander revealed the two clubs have agreed a fee for the player.

Watt, who earlier this month signed a pre-contract agreement with the Tangerines, now looks set to be unveiled at Tannadice in the coming days.

Speaking to Clyde 1, Alexander said: “We’ve agreed a fee with Dundee United for Tony. At some point today, Tony will be a Dundee United player. That’s where it is.

🔊 LISTEN: “The clubs have agreed a fee that we find acceptable… everything we do is the best for our club”. Graham Alexander confirms that Tony Watt will leave the club to join Dundee United today pic.twitter.com/y7giuIIc3w — Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) January 17, 2022

“We had a conversation on Saturday after we trained and over the weekend the club have agreed a fee which we find acceptable.”

Last week, Tam Courts warned the club may have to be patient in their pursuit of Watt..

But it looks to be that United didn’t have too long to wait to secure the Premiership’s top scorer.

If the deal goes through as planned, Watt could make his Dundee United debut against St Mirren on Tuesday night at Tannadice.