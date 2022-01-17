Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Watt set to complete Dundee United move from Motherwell as ‘fee agreed’ for striker

By Scott Lorimer
January 17 2022, 11.41am Updated: January 17 2022, 5.26pm
Tony Watt is set to be announced as a Dundee United player.
Tony Watt is set to be announced as a Dundee United player.

Tony Watt looks set to join Dundee United after Motherwell boss Graham Alexander revealed the two clubs have agreed a fee for the player.

Watt, who earlier this month signed a pre-contract agreement with the Tangerines, now looks set to be unveiled at Tannadice in the coming days.

Speaking to Clyde 1, Alexander said: “We’ve agreed a fee with Dundee United for Tony. At some point today, Tony will be a Dundee United player. That’s where it is.

“We had a conversation on Saturday after we trained and over the weekend the club have agreed a fee which we find acceptable.”

Last week, Tam Courts warned the club may have to be patient in their pursuit of Watt..

But it looks to be that United didn’t have too long to wait to secure the Premiership’s top scorer.

If the deal goes through as planned, Watt could make his Dundee United debut against St Mirren on Tuesday night at Tannadice.

Tony Watt to Dundee United in numbers: How does Motherwell marksman compare to Premiership’s Magnificent 7 including Alfredo Morelos, Kyogo and Christian Ramirez?

 

