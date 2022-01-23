3 Dundee United talking points as Dylan Levitt extra-time winner seals Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 Dundee United talking points as Dylan Levitt extra-time winner seals Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock

By Ewan Smith
January 23 2022, 12.05pm Updated: January 23 2022, 1.56pm
Dylan Levitt netted the winner for Dundee United at Kilmarnock
It was Dylan Levitt’s first senior goal and it helped Dundee United claim victory at Kilmarnock and their first win in seven games.

With the Scottish Cup tie deep into extra-time, leg-weary Levitt picked the ball up outside the box.

He then danced round the home defence before netting.

His 112th minute winner was worthy of settling any game.

United boss Tam Courts believes Manchester United loanee Levitt will go to the ‘very top of the game.’

And Levitt will always remember this goal.

You never forget your first love and footballers don’t forget their first strike.

Courier Sport was at Rugby Park as United booked a fifth round tie at Partick Thistle.

And here are three talking points from a pulsating match:

Sweeping changes for Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Dundee United fans called for changes to the team after the midweek loss to St Mirren made it six successive defeats.

And boss Tam Courts delivered those changes.

Out went Lewis Neilson, Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett.

In came Adrian Sporle, Kieran Freeman, Calum Butcher, Nicky Clark and Tony Watt.

Courts also changed the system to an attack-minded 3-5-2 with Watt partnering Marc McNulty up top.

Marc McNulty after netting the opener for Dundee United

United looked more exposed in defence but there was much more of an attacking threat from them.

McNulty and Watt worked well together.

And at times Freeman appeared to be playing as winger as he ghosted into the box.

This system will absolutely bring more excitement and goals to United games – at both ends of the park.

Dazzling Dylan Levitt

Dylan Levitt struck his first senior goal in the win over Kilmarnock

It’s impossible to talk about this game and not single out Dylan Levitt.

His sublime run and finish in extra-time was exquisite.

But his game was about so much more than that goal.

Levitt is a cultured footballer who has incredible passing ability.

He is only 21 but plays with the assured maturity of an experienced veteran.

Levitt is very understated and level-headed off the pitch.

He is an ambitious young man who has the right temperament and technical ability to succeed.

And with ten Wales caps to his name already, Manchester United kid Levitt is – as Courts insisted – destined for the top.

Calum ‘cutting edge’ Butcher

Calum Butcher has not had his troubles to seek.

His season has been wrecked by injury and suspension with a red card against Aberdeen and a retrospective red against Celtic.

But to his credit, he’s never thrown in the towel.

And when United needed his bite back in midfield, Butcher really delivered.

Calum Butcher added bite to the Dundee United midfield

Butcher has a winning mentality and United desperately need that approach to games after their recent losing run.

It was a brave call to drop fans’ favourite Fuchs to the bench in favour of Butcher but it was absolutely the right one.

Tam Courts tips Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt for ‘the very top’ after his Dundee United Scottish Cup heroics

