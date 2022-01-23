3 Dundee United talking points as Dylan Levitt extra-time winner seals Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was Dylan Levitt’s first senior goal and it helped Dundee United claim victory at Kilmarnock and their first win in seven games.

With the Scottish Cup tie deep into extra-time, leg-weary Levitt picked the ball up outside the box.

He then danced round the home defence before netting.

His 112th minute winner was worthy of settling any game.

United boss Tam Courts believes Manchester United loanee Levitt will go to the ‘very top of the game.’

And Levitt will always remember this goal.

Happy with the win and happy with the goal, into the hat🎩 Thankyou for all traveling fans🧡🖤 https://t.co/uZPv7NS8X5 — Dylan (@DylanLevitt) January 22, 2022

You never forget your first love and footballers don’t forget their first strike.

Courier Sport was at Rugby Park as United booked a fifth round tie at Partick Thistle.

And here are three talking points from a pulsating match:

Sweeping changes for Dundee United v Kilmarnock

📍Rugby Park, @KilmarnockFC The @dundeeunitedfc fans were calling for changes after the loss to @saintmirrenfc and they’ve got them. ➡️ Sporle, Freeman, Butcher, Clark, Watt.

⬅️ Neilson, Fuchs, Harkes, Niskanen, Pawlett pic.twitter.com/tuBtQKLRvr — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 22, 2022

Dundee United fans called for changes to the team after the midweek loss to St Mirren made it six successive defeats.

And boss Tam Courts delivered those changes.

Out went Lewis Neilson, Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett.

In came Adrian Sporle, Kieran Freeman, Calum Butcher, Nicky Clark and Tony Watt.

Courts also changed the system to an attack-minded 3-5-2 with Watt partnering Marc McNulty up top.

United looked more exposed in defence but there was much more of an attacking threat from them.

McNulty and Watt worked well together.

And at times Freeman appeared to be playing as winger as he ghosted into the box.

This system will absolutely bring more excitement and goals to United games – at both ends of the park.

Dazzling Dylan Levitt

It’s impossible to talk about this game and not single out Dylan Levitt.

His sublime run and finish in extra-time was exquisite.

But his game was about so much more than that goal.

Levitt is a cultured footballer who has incredible passing ability.

The assist from Dylan Levitt though 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7pGDTcYc9x — utdreport (@utdreport) November 22, 2019

He is only 21 but plays with the assured maturity of an experienced veteran.

Levitt is very understated and level-headed off the pitch.

He is an ambitious young man who has the right temperament and technical ability to succeed.

And with ten Wales caps to his name already, Manchester United kid Levitt is – as Courts insisted – destined for the top.

Calum ‘cutting edge’ Butcher

Calum Butcher has not had his troubles to seek.

His season has been wrecked by injury and suspension with a red card against Aberdeen and a retrospective red against Celtic.

But to his credit, he’s never thrown in the towel.

And when United needed his bite back in midfield, Butcher really delivered.

Butcher has a winning mentality and United desperately need that approach to games after their recent losing run.

It was a brave call to drop fans’ favourite Fuchs to the bench in favour of Butcher but it was absolutely the right one.