Calum Butcher: Dundee United have the quality, character and belief to succeed this year

Calum Butcher has returned to help kick-start Dundee United’s season and he insists they have what it takes to succeed.

Butcher has forced his way back into the United side after returning from suspension.

The Englishman has played a pivotal role in their back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

United are now in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup and level on points with sixth placed Aberdeen after ending a run of six straight defeats against Ross County on Wednesday.

“The win on Wednesday was massive and showed our character again,” said Butcher.

“It was the same at the weekend at Kilmarnock where it went to extra time and we had to dig deep.

“But it shows the character of the squad and the belief we have in each other.

“Everyone looks at results and not what is going on in the background.

“We had to stick together through that difficult period (losing six games in a row).

“All teams have that but we came back from the break fit and refreshed.

“We have real quality. Not just in the starting XI but also in the squad.

“There is a real competition for places and we believe we can have a successful season.”

Calum Butcher: I’ll defend my place in Dundee United team

Butcher dropped back into defence against County to replace the injured Charlie Mulgrew.

And he turned in a man-of-the-match display to help United secure the win.

Butcher could be back in that role at Celtic Park on Saturday if Mulgrew fails to recover from a calf muscle injury in time.

But while Butcher has rightly received plaudits for holding the fort alongside skipper Ryan Edwards, he’s keen to move back into midfield.

“The gaffer threw it on me on Tuesday,” said Bucher.

“He said: ‘I want you to play there and believe you can do well.’

“I felt comfortable and I liked it, so it wasn’t really an issue.

“Maybe later on in my career I can drop back and save the old legs.

“It’s something I may have to do again with injuries and suspensions.

“Everyone has to chip in and I will play where I am asked.

“But at the moment I see myself more as a midfielder.”