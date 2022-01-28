Calum Butcher: Dundee United have the quality, character and belief to succeed this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Calum Butcher: Dundee United have the quality, character and belief to succeed this year

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.55am
Calum Butcher
Calum Butcher believes Dundee United can have a successful season

Calum Butcher has returned to help kick-start Dundee United’s season and he insists they have what it takes to succeed.

Butcher has forced his way back into the United side after returning from suspension.

The Englishman has played a pivotal role in their back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

United are now in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup and level on points with sixth placed Aberdeen after ending a run of six straight defeats against Ross County on Wednesday.

“The win on Wednesday was massive and showed our character again,” said Butcher.

“It was the same at the weekend at Kilmarnock where it went to extra time and we had to dig deep.

“But it shows the character of the squad and the belief we have in each other.

“Everyone looks at results and not what is going on in the background.

“We had to stick together through that difficult period (losing six games in a row).

“All teams have that but we came back from the break fit and refreshed.

“We have real quality. Not just in the starting XI but also in the squad.

“There is a real competition for places and we believe we can have a successful season.”

Calum Butcher: I’ll defend my place in Dundee United team

Butcher dropped back into defence against County to replace the injured Charlie Mulgrew.

And he turned in a man-of-the-match display to help United secure the win.

Butcher could be back in that role at Celtic Park on Saturday if Mulgrew fails to recover from a calf muscle injury in time.

But while Butcher has rightly received plaudits for holding the fort alongside skipper Ryan Edwards, he’s keen to move back into midfield.

“The gaffer threw it on me on Tuesday,” said Bucher.

“He said: ‘I want you to play there and believe you can do well.’

“I felt comfortable and I liked it, so it wasn’t really an issue.

“Maybe later on in my career I can drop back and save the old legs.

Calum Butcher has impressed in a defensive role for Dundee United

“It’s something I may have to do again with injuries and suspensions.

“Everyone has to chip in and I will play where I am asked.

“But at the moment I see myself more as a midfielder.”

Dundee v Dundee United: How to watch hot ticket derby on TV

