‘This person has to be stopped’: Angus man’s fears over ‘targeted’ vandalism

A former Scottish clay pigeon shooting champion fears he is being targeted as thousands of pounds’ worth of damage has been caused to his business on an Angus estate.

Police are looking into the latest incidents, which saw £300 of newly erected fencing and posts being destroyed.

They had been put up by Dick Hardy to provide a boundary for sheep.

Mr Hardy has been the tenant of the Kinblethmont Estate, just outside Friockheim, for 27 years.

The retired gunsmith and Forfar gunshop owner operates a small game shooting business on the land, as well as being involved in environmental and game conservation.

He says he does not know why he has been targeted in recent years but does not believe it is related to blood sport.

He said: “The damage has been going on for a few years now. I believe the same person is responsible for everything that has happened.

“The vandalism is escalating and I fear it’s only going to get worse if this person isn’t stopped.

“I have now gone to the police and I hope they can catch the person responsible.

“I don’t really understand the motives for this or why this person continues to carry out these acts of vandalism.

“Whatever the reason, it is continuing and my fear is that the attacks are getting worse.”

Fire fears

Mr Hardy says there is a possibility that the attacks may be linked to right of way issues on his land.

He claims that previous vandalism has included setting fire to and cutting pheasant feeders, damaging fences and trees and the theft of CCTV cameras.

He added: “My worry is he is going to take it too far and end up setting fire to the entire area here.

“This is obviously harmful to my business but it’s the bigger picture that’s upsetting me.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, a report was made to police regarding a vandalism to fencing on farmland near to Froickheim. Inquiries are continuing.”