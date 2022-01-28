Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

‘This person has to be stopped’: Angus man’s fears over ‘targeted’ vandalism

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 28 2022, 9.20am
Dick Hardy with damaged bird feeders.
Dick Hardy with damaged bird feeders.

A former Scottish clay pigeon shooting champion fears he is being targeted as thousands of pounds’ worth of damage has been caused to his business on an Angus estate.

Police are looking into the latest incidents, which saw £300 of newly erected fencing and posts being destroyed.

They had been put up by Dick Hardy to provide a boundary for sheep.

Mr Hardy has been the tenant of the Kinblethmont Estate, just outside Friockheim, for 27 years.

Mr Hardy says fencing has been cut on his land.

The retired gunsmith and Forfar gunshop owner operates a small game shooting business on the land, as well as being involved in environmental and game conservation.

He says he does not know why he has been targeted in recent years but does not believe it is related to blood sport.

He said: “The damage has been going on for a few years now. I believe the same person is responsible for everything that has happened.

There are fears that the vandalism could get worse.

“The vandalism is escalating and I fear it’s only going to get worse if this person isn’t stopped.

“I have now gone to the police and I hope they can catch the person responsible.

“I don’t really understand the motives for this or why this person continues to carry out these acts of vandalism.

“Whatever the reason, it is continuing and my fear is that the attacks are getting worse.”

Fire fears

Mr Hardy says there is a possibility that the attacks may be linked to right of way issues on his land.

He claims that previous vandalism has included setting fire to and cutting pheasant feeders, damaging fences and trees and the theft of CCTV cameras.

He added: “My worry is he is going to take it too far and end up setting fire to the entire area here.

“This is obviously harmful to my business but it’s the bigger picture that’s upsetting me.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, a report was made to police regarding a vandalism to fencing on farmland near to Froickheim. Inquiries are continuing.”

