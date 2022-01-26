Dundee United 2 Ross County 1: Nicky Clark’s dramatic double earns Dundee United first league win in TWO MONTHS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Clark’s double helped Dundee United defeat Ross County – and claim their first league win since the end of November.

Clark netted penalty and an injury-time header as United battled back from a goal down to claim their first victory since a 1-0 success over Aberdeen.

The win was no more than United deserved but they were made to work for it after Regan Charles-Cook’s opener.

United halted a run of six successive defeats with a hard-fought Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Boss Tam Courts changed his system and personnel for that clash as he ditched his favoured 4-3-3.

But with Charlie Mulgrew injured, Courts reverted back to that system.

Peter Pawlett came back in on the right side of attack with Marc McNulty the United focal point alongside Tony Watt in attack.

Calum Butcher dropped back to defence to take Mulgrew’s place in defence.

And it was the Watt-McNulty combination that almost lead to the opening goal in ten minutes.

Watt’s delicious cross was met by McNulty at the back post but he couldn’t divert it into the net.

Dundee United failed to capitalise on first half dominance against Ross County

United were dominating possession but lacking the cutting edge.

But Kieran Freeman almost provided it in 25 minutes as he beat Regan Charles-Cook on the right flank before curling a low effort wide.

The hosts then passed up a golden chance as Alex Iaocovitti’s misplaced pass fell straight to McNulty.

But with the goal opening up for him, McNulty fired straight at Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Iacovitti was then fortunate to not find himself in hot water as he clearly bundled McNulty over as the striker homed in on goal.

Referee David Munro waved away appeals for a foul and a card, much to the fury of the home crowd.

The Highlanders had the first chance of the second half as Jordan White’s dangerous low cross was cut out by Freeman.

And the visitors took the lead in 53 minutes in spectacular style.

Sub Jack Baldwin’s 20-yard strike was parried by Benjamin Siegrist and Charles-Cook fired into the top corner from a tight angle.

At the other end, Ian Harkes fired wide from the edge of the box.

Siegrist then produced a great stop to turn away another Charles-Cook effort.

United finally drew level with a 74th minute penalty.

Sub Clark’s initial shot was handled by Declan Drysdale and Clark duly converted from the spot.

And he got on the end of a Watt cross to head home the winner.

Teams for Dundee United v Ross County

Dundee United: Siegrist; McMann, Freeman, Edwards, Butcher, Fuchs (Appere 84), Levitt, Harkes, Watt, McNulty (Clark 54), Pawlett (Niskanen 54). Subs: Eriksson; Sporle, Meekison, Neilson, Glass, Mochrie.

Ross County: Maynard-Brewer; Randall, Vokins, Harry Paton (Baldwin 46), Spittal (Ramsay 61), Callachan, Samuel (Hungbo 61), Iacovitti, Charles-Cook, Drysdale, White. Subs: Laidlaw; Watson, Burroughs, Ben Paton, Wright, MacKinnon.

Referee – David Munro