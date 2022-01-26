Charlie Mulgrew in Celtic Park fitness sweat as Dundee United boss Tam Courts hails matchwinner Nicky Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew could miss out on a return to Celtic Park for the second time this season as he awaits results on a scan.

The Dundee United star missed out his side’s clash Ross County with a calf injury, as Nicky Clark’s dramatic double helped the Tannadice side seal a 2-1 win.

And after missing out on the 1-1 draw earlier in the term, Mulgrew is fighting to be fit again for Saturday.

“We are waiting on scan results on Charlie,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“He’s been nursing a muscular injury and we need to protect him.”

Tam Courts: Nicky Clark is a predator

Meanwhile, Courts praised supersub Clark.

Clark came off the bench in 54 minutes to rescue the game for United after Regan Charles-Cook had put the visitors ahead.

Clark netted a penalty in 73 minutes and headed in a 91st minute winner as United claimed their first league victory since November.

“Nicky is still a predator at this level,” added Courts. “I trust him so much.

“The penalty was a foregone conclusion and his winner was a sublime header.

“Nicky’s had a tough job at times this season, playing up front on his own, which isn’t what he’d prefer.

“It was good to get him on the pitch surrounded by other forwards, where he can ghost into positions.

“This is a crucial part of the season. We are in the top six now on a technicality, level on points, but it’s a tight league.

“Now we are coming up to the business end of the season and there will be a bit of momentum and confidence as we look to challenge at the top end.

“We have to stay calm and clear.

“But we are on a journey of highs and lows, but we have to deliver and we did that.”