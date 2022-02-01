Archie Meekison: I’ve dreamed of scoring Dundee United derby winner since I was seven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Archie Meekison has dreamed of scoring the Dundee United winner in a city derby since he joined the Tannadice club 12 years ago.

Meekison was just SEVEN when he became part of United’s youth ranks, but he has worked his way through the United academy set-up to the first team.

In the last two months he has started away to both Rangers and Celtic and is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Tannadice.

He is one of a staggering 12 academy graduates to feature this term.

And United boss Tam Courts will have no qualms about pitching the attacking midfielder into the heat of the battle against Dundee on Tuesday.

If that happens, Meekison, 19, may just get the chance to complete the fairytale story.

“I have been here since I was seven,” said Meekison.

“To go and beat Dundee, with the rivalry we have in the city, is the dream.

“I one hundred percent wanted to do that when I was younger.

‘First and foremost, it’s about the team getting three points.

“But on a personal note, you want to go on and score the winning goal.

“I’ve always been United, since I was at school.

📺 Catch up with all of our latest cinch Premiership match action on DUTV #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 30, 2022

“My family never put any extra pressure on me when it comes to games.

“So far I’ve only watched the derbies.

“I remember the one at Tannadice when we beat them 6-2. It’s a special environment to be around.

“I was in the stand for that game. I was still trying to break into the first team.

🦁 Ross Graham became the 12th @DUFCAcademy graduate to make a Premiership appearance this season when he came on as a substitute during today's match against Celtic 👏 Congratulations on your debut, Ross pic.twitter.com/BOByouitsv — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 29, 2022

“Going to a game like that and watching your team win was a big motivator.

“It would be a special moment if I could get on the pitch and try to affect the game.

“That’s what you want to do. You want to be the one who is scoring the goals and celebrating with the fans.

“It’s a big dream of mine.”

Archie Meekison: Derby win big target

United boss Courts has stuck by youth this term.

He pitched a then 16-year-old Kerr Smith into central defence for a 1-1 draw with Celtic in defence in September.

Four months on, Smith clinched a dream move to English Premier League giants Aston Villa.

Meekison is the latest kid off the Tannadice conveyor belt.

“The gaffer has played me at Ibrox and Parkhead,” added Meekison, who has signed a deal until 2024.

“It’s a big motivator for me that he can put me into the big games.

“The atmosphere at these places is unbelievable and that’s something I thrive off.

“The derby won’t be the same as Celtic Park but there will be more at stake.

“We are both fighting for something – for different reasons.

“As a club, we want to thrive and try and finish as high as we can. Ultimately, top six is our goal.

“Coming away with derby wins is also really big aim for us this season.”