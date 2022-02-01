Archie Meekison: I’ve dreamed of scoring Dundee United derby winner since I was seven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Archie Meekison: I’ve dreamed of scoring Dundee United derby winner since I was seven

By Ewan Smith
February 1 2022, 7.45am
Archie Meekison would love to score the winner for Dundee United in a derby
Archie Meekison would love to score the winner for Dundee United in a derby

Archie Meekison has dreamed of scoring the Dundee United winner in a city derby since he joined the Tannadice club 12 years ago.

Meekison was just SEVEN when he became part of United’s youth ranks, but he has worked his way through the United academy set-up to the first team.

In the last two months he has started away to both Rangers and Celtic and is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Tannadice.

He is one of a staggering 12 academy graduates to feature this term.

And United boss Tam Courts will have no qualms about pitching the attacking midfielder into the heat of the battle against Dundee on Tuesday.

If that happens, Meekison, 19, may just get the chance to complete the fairytale story.

Archie Meekison faced Celtic on Saturday

“I have been here since I was seven,” said Meekison.

“To go and beat Dundee, with the rivalry we have in the city, is the dream.

“I one hundred percent wanted to do that when I was younger.

‘First and foremost, it’s about the team getting three points.

“But on a personal note, you want to go on and score the winning goal.

“I’ve always been United, since I was at school.

“My family never put any extra pressure on me when it comes to games.

“So far I’ve only watched the derbies.

“I remember the one at Tannadice when we beat them 6-2. It’s a special environment to be around.

“I was in the stand for that game. I was still trying to break into the first team.

“Going to a game like that and watching your team win was a big motivator.

“It would be a special moment if I could get on the pitch and try to affect the game.

“That’s what you want to do. You want to be the one who is scoring the goals and celebrating with the fans.

“It’s a big dream of mine.”

Archie Meekison: Derby win big target

United boss Courts has stuck by youth this term.

He pitched a then 16-year-old Kerr Smith into central defence for a 1-1 draw with Celtic in defence in September.

Four months on, Smith clinched a dream move to English Premier League giants Aston Villa.

Meekison is the latest kid off the Tannadice conveyor belt.

“The gaffer has played me at Ibrox and Parkhead,” added Meekison, who has signed a deal until 2024.

Archie Meekison started away to Rangers in December

“It’s a big motivator for me that he can put me into the big games.

“The atmosphere at these places is unbelievable and that’s something I thrive off.

“The derby won’t be the same as Celtic Park but there will be more at stake.

“We are both fighting for something – for different reasons.

“As a club, we want to thrive and try and finish as high as we can. Ultimately, top six is our goal.

“Coming away with derby wins is also really big aim for us this season.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to seal loan deal for Arsenal starlet Tim Akinola

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]