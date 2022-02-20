Dundee United 1 Rangers 1: Ross Graham enjoys early 21st birthday present with first goal as United claim precious point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United 1 Rangers 1: Ross Graham enjoys early 21st birthday present with first goal as United claim precious point

By Ewan Smith
February 20 2022, 1.55pm Updated: February 20 2022, 6.45pm
Ross Graham celebrates his opening goal for Dundee United against Rangers
Ross Graham celebrates his opening goal for Dundee United against Rangers

Ross Graham enjoyed an early 21st birthday present with his first goal for boyhood heroes Dundee United as they claimed a precious point against Rangers.

Graham, who turns 21 on Wednesday, headed home a 29th minute opener for United but Joe Aribo’s second half strike denied United a famous double over Gers.

United went into the game full of confidence.

Ross Graham was immense in defence and attack for Dundee United against Rangers

They hadn’t lost a goal in 360 minutes with Graham at the heart of it.

The team has looked far more settled in recent weeks, with boss Tam Courts reverting to a 3-5-2.

Graham retained his place at the heart of defence with Charlie Mulgrew returning and Calum Butcher pushed into midfield.

Kevin McDonald dropped out of the squad altogether.

After a stunning debut season in the Scottish Premiership, this was always going to be a huge test for Graham.

And the former season ticket holder was having the game of his life.

He made his mark in just three minutes with a last-ditch tackle that blocked Ryan Kent from point-blank range.

Rangers then had shouts for a penalty waved away as the ball bounced onto Graham’s arm.

But he looked solid and secure, as did United, in the first period.

United start well

Ilmari Niskanen looked a threat for Dundee United against Rangers

United had the next chance on 15 minutes as Mulgrew’s quick free kick sent Ian Harkes clear.

His low cutback was cleared by Ryan Jack with Marc McNulty ready to pounce.

At the other end, United were lucky not to fall behind as Kent skinned Mulgrew to set up an attack.

Dylan Levitt was the United hero as his penalty box challenge robbed Alfredo Morelos just as the Colombian striker pulled the trigger.

Ilmari Niskanen then threatened as he drifted past two Rangers defenders to curl a low effort wide off James Tavernier.

Then came Graham’s moment.

Graham met a Levitt corner to power home a header and put his side 1-0 up at the break.

United went straight on the attack in the second half and Niskanen’s low cross almost set up the second goal with Allan McGregor saving from McNulty.

But the hosts were always going to come under pressure from Rangers.

Tam Courts urged his Dundee United side on as Rangers pressed for an equaliser

And only some brilliance from Benjamin Siegrist kept them ahead as he saved from Aribo’s header.

Siegrist then saved again from Morelos but pressure was mounting – and Arbibo blasted home from 15 yards to square the game up at 1-1.

Sub Amad Diallo hit the post AND the bar for the visitors late on but United held on.

Teams for Dundee United v Rangers

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham, Butcher (Freeman 80), Levitt, Harkes, Watt (Clark 85), McNulty. Subs: Eriksson; Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie, Moore, MacLeod.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Bassey, Lundstram, Helander (Diallo 73), Goldson, Jack, Aribo, Arfield (Sakala 60), Kent, Morelos. Subs: McCrorie; Davis, Kamara, Sands, Zukowski, Roofe, Barisic.

Referee – Bobby Madden

