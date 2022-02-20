Dundee United 1 Rangers 1: Ross Graham enjoys early 21st birthday present with first goal as United claim precious point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham enjoyed an early 21st birthday present with his first goal for boyhood heroes Dundee United as they claimed a precious point against Rangers.

Graham, who turns 21 on Wednesday, headed home a 29th minute opener for United but Joe Aribo’s second half strike denied United a famous double over Gers.

United went into the game full of confidence.

They hadn’t lost a goal in 360 minutes with Graham at the heart of it.

The team has looked far more settled in recent weeks, with boss Tam Courts reverting to a 3-5-2.

Graham retained his place at the heart of defence with Charlie Mulgrew returning and Calum Butcher pushed into midfield.

Kevin McDonald dropped out of the squad altogether.

🆕📋 | Your United team to face @RangersFC in the @CinchUK Premiership this afternoon… 4️⃣ Mulgrew back from injury

⛔️ Butcher anchoring the midfield

🦁 Graham starts fifth consecutive match#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/Zmhp4v9XL0 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 20, 2022

After a stunning debut season in the Scottish Premiership, this was always going to be a huge test for Graham.

And the former season ticket holder was having the game of his life.

He made his mark in just three minutes with a last-ditch tackle that blocked Ryan Kent from point-blank range.

Rangers then had shouts for a penalty waved away as the ball bounced onto Graham’s arm.

But he looked solid and secure, as did United, in the first period.

United start well

United had the next chance on 15 minutes as Mulgrew’s quick free kick sent Ian Harkes clear.

His low cutback was cleared by Ryan Jack with Marc McNulty ready to pounce.

At the other end, United were lucky not to fall behind as Kent skinned Mulgrew to set up an attack.

Dylan Levitt was the United hero as his penalty box challenge robbed Alfredo Morelos just as the Colombian striker pulled the trigger.

Ilmari Niskanen then threatened as he drifted past two Rangers defenders to curl a low effort wide off James Tavernier.

Then came Graham’s moment.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROSS GRAHAM!" Rangers go behind at Tannadice Park as Ross Graham gets the goal for Dundee United on his 21st birthday 🥳 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/3R5yeCXdT6 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 20, 2022

Graham met a Levitt corner to power home a header and put his side 1-0 up at the break.

United went straight on the attack in the second half and Niskanen’s low cross almost set up the second goal with Allan McGregor saving from McNulty.

But the hosts were always going to come under pressure from Rangers.

And only some brilliance from Benjamin Siegrist kept them ahead as he saved from Aribo’s header.

Siegrist then saved again from Morelos but pressure was mounting – and Arbibo blasted home from 15 yards to square the game up at 1-1.

Sub Amad Diallo hit the post AND the bar for the visitors late on but United held on.

Teams for Dundee United v Rangers

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham, Butcher (Freeman 80), Levitt, Harkes, Watt (Clark 85), McNulty. Subs: Eriksson; Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie, Moore, MacLeod.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Bassey, Lundstram, Helander (Diallo 73), Goldson, Jack, Aribo, Arfield (Sakala 60), Kent, Morelos. Subs: McCrorie; Davis, Kamara, Sands, Zukowski, Roofe, Barisic.

Referee – Bobby Madden