Calum Butcher urges Dundee United fans to pack out Tannadice as he eyes up Celtic Scottish Cup coup

Calum Butcher has urged the Dundee United fans to pack out Tannadice to roar them onto a stunning Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

United will face Celtic in the live Premier Sports clash on Monday night aiming to reach a second successive Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

They will be backed by fans in three corners of the ground – including the Shed – and Butch is hoping the fans find their voice.

“When we got the goal back against Hearts you could see the lift the fans gave us,” said Butcher.

“We need them with us right from the start against Celtic and back us as well as they have all season.

“They will be so important to us on the night.

“These are the games we all want to be involved in as players.

“We have a massive cup tie and three massive games in the league before the split.

“But I believe we can do enough to get over the line.

“Celtic are a top class team and have top players but we have a gameplan and need to stick to it.

“There will be moments in the game where individuals will need to stand up and be counted. I think we have enough resolve to see us through.”

Butcher admits the cup draw could have been kinder to United.

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and sit 37 points ahead of United.

But the Tannadice side have already shown they can go toe-to-to with Celts this term.

They earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in September thanks to an Ian Harkes strike.

And they only lost out to a late Liel Abada goal in January.

“When you see the draw you maybe think you’d like a better draw at home,” added Butcher.

That roar 🗣️ Celtic could go top of the cinch Premiership with a win over Rangers on Wednesday night after Liel Abada's last-gasp strike gave them a 1-0 win against Dundee United 👀 pic.twitter.com/9oJHfiF7h1 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2022

“But, ultimately, if you want to win a cup you need to beat these teams.

“These are the best teams in Scotland and Celtic have top players.

“Jota is excellent and Cameron Carter-Vickers is someone I know from being at Spurs.

“We have family friends because we are from the same area of Southend.

“He has been a great addition for them. He has come up here and done really well for them.

“I can see why Celtic would want to keep him. Having a player who is strong and can build from the back is invaluable so they are lucky to have him.”