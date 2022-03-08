Calum Butcher urges Dundee United fans to pack out Tannadice as he eyes up Celtic Scottish Cup coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum Butcher urges Dundee United fans to pack out Tannadice as he eyes up Celtic Scottish Cup coup

By Ewan Smith
March 8 2022, 12.38pm Updated: March 8 2022, 8.01pm
Calum Butcher has urged the Dundee United fans to back them in numbers against Celtic
Calum Butcher has urged the Dundee United fans to pack out Tannadice to roar them onto a stunning Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

United will face Celtic in the live Premier Sports clash on Monday night aiming to reach a second successive Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

They will be backed by fans in three corners of the ground – including the Shed – and Butch is hoping the fans find their voice.

“When we got the goal back against Hearts you could see the lift the fans gave us,” said Butcher.

“We need them with us right from the start against Celtic and back us as well as they have all season.

“They will be so important to us on the night.

“These are the games we all want to be involved in as players.

“We have a massive cup tie and three massive games in the league before the split.

“But I believe we can do enough to get over the line.

“Celtic are a top class team and have top players but we have a gameplan and need to stick to it.

“There will be moments in the game where individuals will need to stand up and be counted. I think we have enough resolve to see us through.”

Calum Butcher: You have to beat Celtic to win the Scottish Cup

Calum Butcher believes Dundee United can pull off a shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic

Butcher admits the cup draw could have been kinder to United.

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and sit 37 points ahead of United.

But the Tannadice side have already shown they can go toe-to-to with Celts this term.

They earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in September thanks to an Ian Harkes strike.

And they only lost out to a late Liel Abada goal in January.

“When you see the draw you maybe think you’d like a better draw at home,” added Butcher.

“But, ultimately, if you want to win a cup you need to beat these teams.

“These are the best teams in Scotland and Celtic have top players.

“Jota is excellent and Cameron Carter-Vickers is someone I know from being at Spurs.

“We have family friends because we are from the same area of Southend.

“He has been a great addition for them. He has come up here and done really well for them.

“I can see why Celtic would want to keep him. Having a player who is strong and can build from the back is invaluable so they are lucky to have him.”

