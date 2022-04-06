Dundee United and Dundee fans set to join forces at derby to support Tangerines business chief’s Ukraine mission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United and Dundee fans are set to join forces at this weekend’s derby in support of Tangerines business chief Ricardo Cerdan’s Ukraine mercy mission.

Proceeds from Saturday’s 50:50 prize draw – organised by the Dundee United Development Association (DUDA) – will be donated to Cerdan’s “United With Ukraine” fund, which has already raised over £16,000 to support refugee support and evacuation work in the war-torn country.

Fans of both Dundee sides will be able to show their support at Saturday’s Tannadice derby, with draw tickets available in both home and away sections of the stadium.

Both clubs have already come together in support of DUDA’s decision to donate its proceeds, which are normally sent to United’s academy.

Colin Stewart, DUDA chairperson, said: “We encourage all supporters of both our city’s teams to support this initiative as this is an opportunity to provide financial assistance to help support the young people of Ukraine who are living in desperate and dangerous conditions.”

Cerdan, who is the Tangerines’ international business development manager, first travelled to Ukraine last month.

He distributed 70kg of Dundee United toys, jackets, blankets and other goods worth £2,000 to refugees and told the Courier how he helped two children across the border into Poland at the request of their desperate father.

The selfless Tannadice worker has now returned to the country on a second aid mission.