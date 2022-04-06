Dundee United and Dundee fans set to join forces at derby to support Tangerines business chief’s Ukraine mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United and Dundee fans set to join forces at derby to support Tangerines business chief’s Ukraine mission

By Sean Hamilton
April 6 2022, 4.54pm Updated: April 6 2022, 6.07pm
Dundee United's Ricardo Cerdan has returned to Ukraine as a volunteer assisting refugees - and fans on both sides of the city divide can offer financial backing this weekend
Dundee United's Ricardo Cerdan has returned to Ukraine as a volunteer assisting refugees - and fans on both sides of the city divide can offer financial backing this weekend

Dundee United and Dundee fans are set to join forces at this weekend’s derby in support of Tangerines business chief Ricardo Cerdan’s Ukraine mercy mission.

Proceeds from Saturday’s 50:50 prize draw – organised by the Dundee United Development Association (DUDA) – will be donated to Cerdan’s “United With Ukraine” fund, which has already raised over £16,000 to support refugee support and evacuation work in the war-torn country.

Ricardo Cerdan has returned to Ukraine for a second mercy mission after distributing Dundee United merchandise to needy refugees last month

Fans of both Dundee sides will be able to show their support at Saturday’s Tannadice derby, with draw tickets available in both home and away sections of the stadium.

Both clubs have already come together in support of DUDA’s decision to donate its proceeds, which are normally sent to United’s academy.

Colin Stewart, DUDA chairperson, said: “We encourage all supporters of both our city’s teams to support this initiative as this is an opportunity to provide financial assistance to help support the young people of Ukraine who are living in desperate and dangerous conditions.”

Cerdan, who is the Tangerines’ international business development manager, first travelled to Ukraine last month.

He distributed 70kg of Dundee United toys, jackets, blankets and other goods worth £2,000 to refugees and told the Courier how he helped two children across the border into Poland at the request of their desperate father.

The selfless Tannadice worker has now returned to the country on a second aid mission.

‘A stranger asked me to flee Ukraine with his kids’: Dundee United worker reveals desperation of war-torn country

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier