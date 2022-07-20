Dundee United’s August clashes with Livingston and Hearts rescheduled By George Cran July 20 2022, 11.16am Updated: July 20 2022, 12.03pm 0 Dylan Levitt scores against Hearts last season. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United will have two Sunday dates in August after the SPFL confirmed a double fixture change. The first home league match of 2022/23 will now take place on Sunday August 7, with Livingston the opponents. And the following week’s trip to Hearts has also been put back a day to Sunday August 14. Dundee United’s match against Livingston has been rescheduled. The two clashes have been pushed back 24 hours because of United’s involvement in Europe. Jack Ross and his men are due to take on either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City at home on Thursday August 4. And the away leg takes place seven days later. Jack Ross’ Europa Conference League draw verdict as Dundee United boss delivers positive Dylan Levitt update Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Footballer denies assaulting Dundee United fan Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer? EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald talks Covid, Crossfit and the call that sparked Dundee United switch