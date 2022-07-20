Dundee United’s August clashes with Livingston and Hearts rescheduled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will have two Sunday dates in August after the SPFL confirmed a double fixture change.

The first home league match of 2022/23 will now take place on Sunday August 7, with Livingston the opponents.

And the following week’s trip to Hearts has also been put back a day to Sunday August 14.

The two clashes have been pushed back 24 hours because of United’s involvement in Europe.

Jack Ross and his men are due to take on either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City at home on Thursday August 4.

And the away leg takes place seven days later.