Argentine ex-Dundee United and Raith Rovers striker reveals ‘crazy’ superstitions amid wild World Cup celebrations

Something had to change after Argentina’s shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game.

That’s not just how national team boss Lionel Scaloni felt, it was something eating away at the millions watching back home.

A superstitious nation when it comes to their football, many Argentinians ripped up their match-watching habits for their next hames, a tense affair with Mexico.

A goal from Lionel Messi settled the nerves, another from Enzo Fernandez late on ensured a win.

Many viewers would stick to their new routine all the way through to the final.

A change of plan

It was no different for former Raith Rovers and Dundee United striker Damian Casalinuovo – despite the unsociable hours.

Speaking to Courier Sport from Buenos Aires, he explains: “It’s true, if you watch the first game and we win, you have to watch it in the same place with the same people – with the same T-shirt you wore!

“In this case we lost the first game, so everybody changed the place where they were watching to see if something would change.

“It’s crazy, to think that if you were watching the game in a certain place that you won because of that.

“But that’s the way we are.

“I watched the first game at home on my own. It was 7 o’clock in the morning.

“So I said I would not watch the games alone anymore. That’s what happened.

“I always arranged with friends to watch the game. It worked out!

“It was nice game to watch if you are not Argentinian or French! But for me, my heartbeat was crazy at the time.”

Buenos Aires has ‘collapsed’

Casalinuovo has since enjoyed the wild celebrations in the Argentinian capital after the government declared a national holiday.

Things got so out of control that the open-top bus which had been travelling around the city was abandoned in favour of a helicopter.

Now 35 years old and working as an accountant in his homeland, the former Rovers striker has kept his own celebrations a little more low-key.

“The city has totally collapsed,” he adds.

“It’s around four million people on the streets, with the players going around the city.

“I’m staying at home, it’s too crazy in the streets right now!

“We were waiting for this for a long time, especially with Messi – and it’s great.”

The striker spent three years in Scotland after his agent in Argentina got him a trial at Tannadice through a Scottish counterpart.

He made the trip to Scotland in 2009 knowing he’d spend the first six months on loan.

That was at Raith where he scored twice – including a debut goal versus Dunfermline, a good way to endear yourself to the Rovers fans.

He returned to Stark’s Park a few years later where he scored three times as he helped Rovers survive the drop from what was then the Scottish First Division.

Casalinuovo’s last-minute equaliser against relegation rivals Ayr United, in particular, caused pandemonium in the stands.

“My memories about that time were great,” continues the Argentinian.

“The fans with me, they were the best fans I ever could have expected – both at Raith Rovers and at Dundee United.

“People in Scotland always treated me really, really well.”

Flying the flag

Even before he truly got started at Dundee United – where he went on to score seven times before a spell at Hamilton – from the off Casalinuovo was made to feel welcome.

🇦🇷 Damien Casalinuovo 'heads' home the first goal of our Scottish Cup campaign, #OnThisDay 2010 🏆#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 9, 2022

“Everything turned out brilliantly for me, from the start,” he recalls.

“Even in the first preseason game, we were playing in Ireland and I saw a few Argentinian flags in the Dundee United fans.”

Following his second period at Stark’s Park Casalinuovo hung up his boots and returned to Buenos Aires to finish his studies and become an accountant.

He still plays for play for fun with friends and since his return home he represented his country at beach soccer.

It will never match the joy of watching arguably the best of them all finally get his hands on the World Cup but the ex-Raith and United striker looks back fondly on the place where he spent a decent chunk of his professional playing career.