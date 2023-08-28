LEE WILKIE: If Dundee United keep up Ayr form, good luck to the rest of the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: If Dundee United keep up Ayr form, good luck to the rest of the Championship

The Tangerines are looking formidable in the early days of the campaign says former United defender Lee Wilkie.

Louis Moult wheels away in delight after scoring for Dundee United
Moult wheels away in delight at Ayr. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are making these tough away days look very, very easy.

If they’d been offered a 1-0 at Arbroath and a 1-0 at Ayr before those two games I’m sure they’d have been happy to take them.

But a 4-0 and a 3-0, you can’t get much better than that.

Jim Goodwin’s side are looking very strong right now.

If they can keep that sort of level up, the rest of the Championship won’t be able to keep pace.

Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
United stars celebrate Holt’s opener. Image: SNS

The blot on the league copybook so far is the home draw with Dunfermline between those two fantastic away results.

Key to success

To me, it’s all about getting the first goal for United.

And the first three games of the season prove that.

If they go in front, the Tangerines have the players to step it up a notch and continue to create chances.

You’ve got the likes of Mathew Cudjoe and Louis Moult causing real havoc for defences.

They are showing they can finish them off too.

Get the first goal and opponents open up – United have the players to take advantage.

On the flipside comes that Dunfermline draw.

Allow the opposition to go in front and they will be quite happy to close the game down, sit on their lead and become really hard to break down.

You can see at any level of football, if the opposition decides to sit in and defend it can be really hard to break down, no matter who you are.

Lesson to learn

So that’s a lesson I’d like to see Goodwin’s side take into Saturday’s home clash with Airdrieonians.

Rhys McCabe’s outfit are an interesting side and they’ve shown they have the capabilities to cause real problems to teams in this division.

Ewan Otoo shackles Tony Watt
United drew 1-1 with Dunfermline in their last home match. Image: SNS

I see them as quite similar to Dunfermline – a team on the up with plenty of confidence built over a successful season last season and keen to make their mark on the Championship.

Dundee were beaten by them in the Viaplay Cup after letting chances slip by – that’s another lesson United must heed.

Because if they start playing at home like they currently are doing away from home then good luck to the rest of the division!

Moult and Holt

I’m delighted to see Louis Moult adapt to life at Tannadice so quickly – what an asset it is to have a regular goalscorer.

He’s on three in five already.

I can’t help but feel his strike at the weekend had a bit of a helping hand from the goalkeeper.

I’m really not sure what the Ayr goalie was up to but Moult won’t care.

Kevin Holt, too, is looking like a really canny bit of business.

I don’t think his arrival was met with any fanfare from supporters but, if he keeps the scoring rate up, he’s on for Player of the Year already!

There is plenty to be happy about at Tannadice right now.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see them add to their squad this week either.

It is still early days but United are looking formidable already.

