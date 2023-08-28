LEE WILKIE: If Dundee United keep up Ayr form, good luck to the rest of the Championship

Dundee United are making these tough away days look very, very easy.

If they’d been offered a 1-0 at Arbroath and a 1-0 at Ayr before those two games I’m sure they’d have been happy to take them.

But a 4-0 and a 3-0, you can’t get much better than that.

Jim Goodwin’s side are looking very strong right now.

If they can keep that sort of level up, the rest of the Championship won’t be able to keep pace.

The blot on the league copybook so far is the home draw with Dunfermline between those two fantastic away results.

Key to success

To me, it’s all about getting the first goal for United.

And the first three games of the season prove that.

If they go in front, the Tangerines have the players to step it up a notch and continue to create chances.

You’ve got the likes of Mathew Cudjoe and Louis Moult causing real havoc for defences.

They are showing they can finish them off too.

Get the first goal and opponents open up – United have the players to take advantage.

On the flipside comes that Dunfermline draw.

Allow the opposition to go in front and they will be quite happy to close the game down, sit on their lead and become really hard to break down.

You can see at any level of football, if the opposition decides to sit in and defend it can be really hard to break down, no matter who you are.

Lesson to learn

So that’s a lesson I’d like to see Goodwin’s side take into Saturday’s home clash with Airdrieonians.

Rhys McCabe’s outfit are an interesting side and they’ve shown they have the capabilities to cause real problems to teams in this division.

I see them as quite similar to Dunfermline – a team on the up with plenty of confidence built over a successful season last season and keen to make their mark on the Championship.

Dundee were beaten by them in the Viaplay Cup after letting chances slip by – that’s another lesson United must heed.

Because if they start playing at home like they currently are doing away from home then good luck to the rest of the division!

Moult and Holt

I’m delighted to see Louis Moult adapt to life at Tannadice so quickly – what an asset it is to have a regular goalscorer.

He’s on three in five already.

I can’t help but feel his strike at the weekend had a bit of a helping hand from the goalkeeper.

I’m really not sure what the Ayr goalie was up to but Moult won’t care.

Kevin Holt, too, is looking like a really canny bit of business.

I don’t think his arrival was met with any fanfare from supporters but, if he keeps the scoring rate up, he’s on for Player of the Year already!

There is plenty to be happy about at Tannadice right now.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see them add to their squad this week either.

It is still early days but United are looking formidable already.