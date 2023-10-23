LEE WILKIE: Confidence oozing out of Dundee United – who can stop them?

Dundee United’s 5-0 thrashing of Partick Thistle on their own patch was a statement victory.

The rest of the Championship will now be wondering if they can be caught, even at this early stage.

They’ve played every team in the division now and confidence is oozing out of them.

And by full-time on Friday night against Arbroath they could find themselves seven points clear at the top.

Raith Rovers would have a couple of games in hand but points on the board are what matters.

That gap, combined with the way Jim Goodwin’s side have gone about their business, will have the majority of the chasing pack looking at the play-offs as a realist aim.

Raith can keep in touch, and have looked good this season, but the Tangerines have ramped the pressure on them right up.

Proper team

Collectively, United just look like a proper team – everybody knows their jobs, every aspect of the team is functioning and performing with confidence.

Just look at the goals at Firhill.

Yes, Partick Thistle were very poor in defence at times but that should take nothing away from the Tangerines.

They made the most of their opportunities and did so clinically.

Look at the first goal, it’s pretty basic to mark people from corners but the Jags basically decided to let Craig Sibbald wander around the box on his own.

Clearly, though, United were smart and spotted the error.

Everybody rushed into the front post and effectively acted as blockers because they knew Sibbald was free.

And it paid off.

Then you’ve got Kevin Holt showing the confidence built up over his time at United by storming forward and firing a belter into the top corner.

A well-worked goal and well-finished one by Scott McMann followed before another simple corner and then a penalty after good work by Tony Watt.

Goals

It was amazing to see Holt grab a hat-trick – centre-backs are usually expected to pop up with the odd goal, usually with a header, but he’s flying at the top of the scoring charts now.

All the focus has been on Louis Moult but the goals are being spread around and confidence is sky high around the whole team.

They just look very good.

Another clean sheet, too, as they continued their very impressive away form.

Home form

Form at Tannadice, though, is something they’d like to improve I’m sure.

Starting on Friday against Arbroath.

United have let a couple of early goals go in at home and that’s the last thing you

want to do against the Red Lichties.

Dick Campbell, too, will still be smarting after the 4-0 defeat on the opening day of the season.

Arbroath are a totally different team since then, much more settled.

But United have shown they’ll have to be at their best to get something.

I do expect this one to be a difficult night but people are now rightly starting to wonder who can stop this Dundee United side.