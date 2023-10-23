LEE WILKIE: Confidence oozing out of Dundee United – who can stop them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Confidence oozing out of Dundee United – who can stop them?

The Tangerines smashed Partick Thistle 5-0 on Saturday and could go seven clear with a win on Friday night.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt jumps for joy after scoring against Partick Thistle.
Dundee United's hat-trick hero Kevin Holt celebrates at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s 5-0 thrashing of Partick Thistle on their own patch was a statement victory.

The rest of the Championship will now be wondering if they can be caught, even at this early stage.

They’ve played every team in the division now and confidence is oozing out of them.

And by full-time on Friday night against Arbroath they could find themselves seven points clear at the top.

Raith Rovers would have a couple of games in hand but points on the board are what matters.

That gap, combined with the way Jim Goodwin’s side have gone about their business, will have the majority of the chasing pack looking at the play-offs as a realist aim.

Raith can keep in touch, and have looked good this season, but the Tangerines have ramped the pressure on them right up.

Proper team

Collectively, United just look like a proper team – everybody knows their jobs, every aspect of the team is functioning and performing with confidence.

Just look at the goals at Firhill.

Yes, Partick Thistle were very poor in defence at times but that should take nothing away from the Tangerines.

They made the most of their opportunities and did so clinically.

Kevin Holt scores for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.
Holt thunders a shot past Sneddon. Image: SNS

Look at the first goal, it’s pretty basic to mark people from corners but the Jags basically decided to let Craig Sibbald wander around the box on his own.

Clearly, though, United were smart and spotted the error.

Everybody rushed into the front post and effectively acted as blockers because they knew Sibbald was free.

And it paid off.

Then you’ve got Kevin Holt showing the confidence built up over his time at United by storming forward and firing a belter into the top corner.

A well-worked goal and well-finished one by Scott McMann followed before another simple corner and then a penalty after good work by Tony Watt.

Goals

Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt walked away with the match ball. Image: SNS

It was amazing to see Holt grab a hat-trick – centre-backs are usually expected to pop up with the odd goal, usually with a header, but he’s flying at the top of the scoring charts now.

All the focus has been on Louis Moult but the goals are being spread around and confidence is sky high around the whole team.

They just look very good.

Another clean sheet, too, as they continued their very impressive away form.

Home form

Form at Tannadice, though, is something they’d like to improve I’m sure.

Starting on Friday against Arbroath.

United have let a couple of early goals go in at home and that’s the last thing you
want to do against the Red Lichties.

Dick Campbell, too, will still be smarting after the 4-0 defeat on the opening day of the season.

Arbroath are a totally different team since then, much more settled.

But United have shown they’ll have to be at their best to get something.

I do expect this one to be a difficult night but people are now rightly starting to wonder who can stop this Dundee United side.

