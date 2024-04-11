Dundee United striker ‘touch and go’ for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible Declan Gallagher return date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United striker ‘touch and go’ for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible Declan Gallagher return date

Alex Greive is a major doubt as Goodwin's squad shows signs of wear and tear.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Dundee United striker Alex Greive is “touch and go” for the Tangerines’ crucial Championship clash against Greenock Morton.

Jim Goodwin’s side travel west knowing that victory would send them seven points clear of Raith Rovers, who host Partick Thistle on Saturday – piling immense pressure on the Fifers.

And the Tannadice boss acknowledges that there is no shortage of “knocks and niggles” as a gruelling campaign approaches its denouement.

A lot of players are just trying to get through it and there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel with only a few games left.

Aside from the absent Declan Gallagher, New Zealand international Greive is the most pressing concern after taking a hefty knock during his cameo in last week’s 5-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Alex Greive scored his first Dundee United goa
Greive is on loan from St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is that time of the season where we are similar to every squad out there; everybody has knocks and niggles,” said Goodwin.

“A lot of players are just trying to get through it and there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel with only a few games left.

“We have a few carrying knocks but the majority of the group are all good.

“Alex Greive took a sore one last weekend so he will be touch and go for availability on Friday, and obviously Declan Gallagher is still struggling.”

Gallagher injury not “anything major”

Speaking earlier this week, Goodwin revealed that Gallagher’s fitness would be judged on “a day-to-day” basis as he seeks to recover from persistent groin and back pain.

However, the Scotland international could be back in training prior to United’s home fixture against Ayr United.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher could soon be in contention. Image: SNS

“We would like to think that Gall will maybe join back in the middle of next week and hopefully be part of the squad for the following Saturday,” said Goodwin.

“It is one of those injuries that you can get later on in your career. It is just a wear and tear thing. Lots of professional athletes suffer from it.

“But we don’t think it is anything that’s going to be major and we would expect him to be back soon.”

More from Dundee United

Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…
Tannadice, following a Dundee United session on the turf
Dundee United in cheeky 'perfect climate' post after Dundee v Rangers call-off
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
Louis Moult 'happy and settled' at Dundee United as Jim Goodwin is quizzed on…
Dundee United fans crowded around the bar as they celebrate their team's win in the Athletic pub.
Fans toasted a night to remember when Dundee United beat Roma in 1984 European…
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals plan for Dundee United loan star Sam McClelland
3
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action against Arbroath
Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into 'day-to-day' approach
Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham claims family bragging rights as Dundee United ace matches dad’s Hampden…
Ross Graham is hailed by his Dundee United teammates
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United hitting form at the perfect time - keep it up…
Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr
Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint
Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but…

Conversation