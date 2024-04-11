Dundee United striker ‘touch and go’ for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible Declan Gallagher return date

Dundee United striker Alex Greive is “touch and go” for the Tangerines’ crucial Championship clash against Greenock Morton.

Jim Goodwin’s side travel west knowing that victory would send them seven points clear of Raith Rovers, who host Partick Thistle on Saturday – piling immense pressure on the Fifers.

And the Tannadice boss acknowledges that there is no shortage of “knocks and niggles” as a gruelling campaign approaches its denouement.

Aside from the absent Declan Gallagher, New Zealand international Greive is the most pressing concern after taking a hefty knock during his cameo in last week’s 5-0 win over Queen’s Park.

“It is that time of the season where we are similar to every squad out there; everybody has knocks and niggles,” said Goodwin.

“A lot of players are just trying to get through it and there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel with only a few games left.

“We have a few carrying knocks but the majority of the group are all good.

“Alex Greive took a sore one last weekend so he will be touch and go for availability on Friday, and obviously Declan Gallagher is still struggling.”

Gallagher injury not “anything major”

Speaking earlier this week, Goodwin revealed that Gallagher’s fitness would be judged on “a day-to-day” basis as he seeks to recover from persistent groin and back pain.

However, the Scotland international could be back in training prior to United’s home fixture against Ayr United.

“We would like to think that Gall will maybe join back in the middle of next week and hopefully be part of the squad for the following Saturday,” said Goodwin.

“It is one of those injuries that you can get later on in your career. It is just a wear and tear thing. Lots of professional athletes suffer from it.

“But we don’t think it is anything that’s going to be major and we would expect him to be back soon.”