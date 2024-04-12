Stylist who cut Taylor Swift’s hair on leaving New York to open Dundee salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylist who cut Taylor Swift’s hair on leaving New York to open Dundee salon

Thomas McKiver has styled Taylor Swift, Winona Ryder, Guns N Roses, Michael Jackson and a host of celebrity clients in his storied career

By Paul Malik
Thomas McKiver outside his new salon, tom, on Union Street (L); Taylor Swift pictured during Eras Tour (R).
Thomas McKiver outside his new salon, tom, on Union Street (L); Taylor Swift pictured during Eras Tour (R).

Thomas McKiver has styled hair for Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman, created ad campaigns for L’Oréal and Clinique and curated shoots for Elle, Vogue and Glamour.

And after 35 years in New York, the Scots-born stylist has traded the Big Apple’s Union Square for Dundee’s Union Street.

His new salon, tom, opened this week, and Thomas has plans to make it the epicentre of a style revolution — not just in Dundee, but Scotland and the UK.

Together with his lawyer wife Sheila, Thomas has moved from the US to St Andrews, looking for a quieter, gentler pace of life.

Thomas McKiver’s work taken worldwide

Thomas was a freelance stylist, whose work took him all over the world.

“I worked in TV, advertising and editorial for magazines like Vogue and Elle,” he said.

“I’ve worked with Michael Jackson, Guns N Roses, Shakira, Taylor Swift — a decent number of people.”

A head and shoulders shot of Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift. Image: Strauss/Invision/AP

After moving to St Andrews and working in salons in the city, he decided to take matters into his own hands and open a new venture.

With lofty aims, Thomas said he wants to train the next generation of stylists to be as particular as he is when it comes to creating cuts.

“My aim, in the long term is this. First, I have to be the best salon in Dundee. Secondly, the best in Scotland. Third, the UK. And I think I can do it, but it takes time.

“I want to make Dundee known for innovation for hair and style.

“We want to put our young trainees and stylists on the map.

Thomas McKiver, chats with colourist Reanne McKeown, who is styling Sheila McKiver, wife of Tom, at new salon tom on Union Street in Dundee.
Thomas McKiver, chats with colourist Reanne McKeown, who is styling Sheila McKiver, wife of Tom, at new salon tom on Union Street in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

On searching for a premises, he points out he could have gone for a large space and opened a larger salon.

“We decided to open in a smaller space, with a smaller staff roster. And I can train them to a standard I want,” he adds.

“People in Dundee are, overall, very friendly.

“I have two staff who are starting with us. There are nine chairs, and we could comfortably employ around four or five stylists.

“We are also doing things a bit differently with our products. We haven’t signed with a manufacturer.

“A lot of the time a big company will dictate what you can do, what products you use, what art work you use. We didn’t want to do that.”

Covid recovery

Like nearly every industry, hair dressing was greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Thomas clams standards were affected as salon owners became “greedy”, and staff stiffed on wages decided to either work from home or rent a chair in a store.

Thomas McKiver in his new Dundee salon
Thomas McKiver says his new Dundee venture will keep pricing at a similar level to other city salons. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The industry was ravaged by Covid.

“One of the things that happened during the pandemic was the greedier salon owners took the money and kept it.

“So a lot of the younger staff realised they could make more money for themselves working from home.

“Staff who were staying, then got offered to come to salons and ‘rent’ a chair. This has become a huge thing in the industry.

“The standards have varied as a result. So we will not be doing chair rental. We will have full-time staff, and it is how we can keep it to a certain standard, which is so important.

And although he has worked with some of New York’s top models, he said he would not be charging Empire prices.

Sheila adds: “We are going to be in line, price-wise, with everyone else in Dundee.

“We would like people to come to us because we are different and can offer a better cut, than charging and saying that’s why we are ‘best’.”

Conversation