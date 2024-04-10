Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into ‘day-to-day’ approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into ‘day-to-day’ approach

A recent scan showed an issue with his groin.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action against Arbroath
Declan Gallagher remains in some discomfort. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he is unable to put a time-frame on Declan Gallagher’s return to action for Dundee United.

The Scotland international sat out the Tangerines’ last two fixtures against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park as he battles persistent groin and back discomfort.

Gallagher’s “frustrating” absence comes a matter of weeks after he returned from successful groin surgery, which kept him sidelined for almost two months.

It’s almost day-to-day and we just have to see what progress he makes.”

– Jim Goodwin

This latest setback is thought to be unrelated to that operation, with the player suffering from a hernia on the other side of his groin, as well as pain in his spine.

Nevertheless, Goodwin is in the dark regarding when he will be able to call upon the big stopper.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher.
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher has been affected recently by a groin injury. Image: SNS

“It’s really just week-to-week with Declan because of the nature of his injury,” explained Goodwin.

“It’s a hernia-type issue on the opposite side (of the groin) he had surgery on, and he’s also had an issue with his back.

“So, there’s no real length of time being put on it. It’s almost day-to-day really and we just have to see what progress he makes.

“It’s frustrating for him but that’s all we can do at the moment, and hopefully things ease up a bit for him.”

Goodwin wants strong Wotherspoon finish

There was better news on the fitness front for Goodwin, who was able to pitch David Wotherspoon into action from the bench in Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of the Spiders.

A calf strain had kept the Canada international on the treatment table for six weeks, restricting him to just four United appearances since joining in January.

But Goodwin reckons the St Johnstone legend could yet have a major role in the run-in.

David Wotherspoon takes a corner for Dundee United
Wotherspoon in action. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“It was good to get David back out on the pitch again, it’s been a frustrating time for him with a few niggles here and there,” said the Terrors boss.

“Hopefully, now he’s over the worst of it and he can finish the season strongly.

“We all know the ability he’s got and he’s a vastly experienced player, so hopefully he’ll have an important role to play in the next few weeks.”

More from Dundee United

Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham claims family bragging rights as Dundee United ace matches dad’s Hampden…
Ross Graham is hailed by his Dundee United teammates
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United hitting form at the perfect time - keep it up…
Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr
Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint
Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but…
Louis Moult scoring two goals at Hampden
How Louis Moult's Dundee United strike sparked memories of Hampden heroics against Rangers
Dundee United star Kai Fotheringham
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerine goal landmark echoes Premier Division champions of 1983
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin makes 'standards' demand as Dundee United boss reveals half-time order that sparked…
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Queen's Park 0-5 Dundee United: Five-star Tangerines run riot at Hampden to maintain Championship…
A dejected Glenn Middleton on Dundee United's last visit to Hampden
Glenn Middleton pinpoints key lesson from Dundee United Hampden bore draw
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…

Conversation