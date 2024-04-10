Declan Gallagher injury latest as Dundee United forced into ‘day-to-day’ approach

Jim Goodwin admits he is unable to put a time-frame on Declan Gallagher’s return to action for Dundee United.

The Scotland international sat out the Tangerines’ last two fixtures against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park as he battles persistent groin and back discomfort.

Gallagher’s “frustrating” absence comes a matter of weeks after he returned from successful groin surgery, which kept him sidelined for almost two months.

It’s almost day-to-day and we just have to see what progress he makes.” – Jim Goodwin

This latest setback is thought to be unrelated to that operation, with the player suffering from a hernia on the other side of his groin, as well as pain in his spine.

Nevertheless, Goodwin is in the dark regarding when he will be able to call upon the big stopper.

“It’s really just week-to-week with Declan because of the nature of his injury,” explained Goodwin.

“It’s a hernia-type issue on the opposite side (of the groin) he had surgery on, and he’s also had an issue with his back.

“So, there’s no real length of time being put on it. It’s almost day-to-day really and we just have to see what progress he makes.

“It’s frustrating for him but that’s all we can do at the moment, and hopefully things ease up a bit for him.”

Goodwin wants strong Wotherspoon finish

There was better news on the fitness front for Goodwin, who was able to pitch David Wotherspoon into action from the bench in Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of the Spiders.

A calf strain had kept the Canada international on the treatment table for six weeks, restricting him to just four United appearances since joining in January.

But Goodwin reckons the St Johnstone legend could yet have a major role in the run-in.

“It was good to get David back out on the pitch again, it’s been a frustrating time for him with a few niggles here and there,” said the Terrors boss.

“Hopefully, now he’s over the worst of it and he can finish the season strongly.

“We all know the ability he’s got and he’s a vastly experienced player, so hopefully he’ll have an important role to play in the next few weeks.”