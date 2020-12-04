Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn welcomes ‘reward’ for Dylan Tait as midfielder agrees new deal

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Stark’s Park until the summer of 2024.

The news of the 19-year-old’s deal has given Rovers a major boost ahead of the home Fife derby against Dunfermline.

Raith manager John McGlynn told the club’s website: “Dylan has gone from strength to strength since making his first team start against Ross County Colts at the start of last season, building on that throughout the season.

“He has started this season as a regular, which we feel is deserved, and is being rewarded with this extended contract which gives him piece of mind and security.

“It also gives security for the club, too, knowing that we will be working with Dylan until at least the summer of 2024.″