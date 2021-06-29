Peter Grant is adamant he has no pre-conceived notion of who will be Dunfermline’s first-choice goalkeeper this season as Owain Fon Williams and Deniz Mehmet do battle for the gloves.

Fon Williams, 34, has been the club’s established No.1 for the past 18 months, making 37 appearances and helping the Pars reach the Championship playoffs last season.

The pair have started one pre-season friendly apiece — Fon Williams against Spartans and Mehmet against Civil Service Strollers — and Grant is relishing the competitive spirit in his goalkeeping pool.

“I’m absolutely delighted about getting Deniz in because I think goalkeeper is a position where you need to be competitive,” said Grant.

“You want guys fighting for their life on the training pitch. It makes your team like that — fighting for everything; fighting to get in the team, and that becomes a natural habit come a Saturday.

“I think Fon has been excellent and now with Deniz coming in, it is up to them to fight and get that position.

“I don’t come in with any pre-conceived ideas about anybody [being first choice]. I come in here and I say to them ‘go and show me that you can play’.”

So who will get the nod? Courier Sport has the tale of the tape.

Pedigree

Fon Williams undoubtedly brings experience to the table. He is six years older than Mehmet and boasts more than 400 senior appearances north and south of the border.

The former Inverness and Hamilton man has also played for Wales once and went to Euro 2016 with his nation.

Mehmet, 28, has spent the majority of his career to date as a back-up with the likes of Falkirk, Port Vale and Dundee United, however he does possess a Championship winner’s medal from the 2019/20 campaign with the latter.

Command of his area

Fon Williams is slightly taller than Mehmet — 6ft4ins to 6ft3ins — but neither man suffers from a lack of stature.

However, Mehmet has endured issues with crosses, most notably during a poor showing in United’s 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock towards the tail-end of last season. With more sharpness and familiarity with a starting berth, that would improve.

Communication

An absolutely vital attribute, and one which Grant can rely on both men for. Mehmet, despite acting as understudy to Benji Siegrist for much of last term, was vocal, decisive and organised his back line when called upon last term.

Similarly, Fon Williams has the presence of a dressing room leader on the pitch, marshalling his defence and consistently talking to his defenders.

Regardless of who Grant selects, they will not be accused of being shrinking violets.

Shot-stopping

Mehmet’s shot-stopping is considered his strong suit and he illustrated that on several occasions during his 25 outings in the colours of Dundee United.

While Fon Williams is a capable custodian, Mehmet may just be considered more likely to pull off that unexpected, match-winning save.

Fitting the style

Dunfermline’s goalkeeper will be no passenger in open play. Under Peter Grant, they will be asked to step forward, make passes and start attacks as the Pars seek to build from the back.

Fon Williams has already stated that he is comfortable with that strategy, adding: “I used to play that way with Wales.”

Mehmet, at times, looked uncomfortable with the ball at his feet at United but — as a key player, in a team built to play in such a way — could feasibly improve on that side of his game.