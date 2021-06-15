Raith Rovers can look forward to a mouth-watering Fife derby encounter against Dunfermline Athletic on August 21 after the Championship fixtures were announced by the SPFL.
The clash at Stark’s Park arrives swiftly on match-day three of the league campaign, following a home opener against newly relegated Hamilton (July 31) and a trip to Inverness (August 7).
Rovers’ first foray to East End Park comes on October 26, while there is a traditional New Year showdown between the rivals in Kirkcaldy on January 2.
Raith end their regular season campaign by hosting title favourites Kilmarnock, who recently signed Kieran MacDonald from the Fifers.
The league returns to a 36-game format this term.
Raith Rovers’ Championship fixtures
July 31 – Hamilton (H)
August 7 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A)
August 21 – Dunfermline Athletic (H)
August 28 – Ayr United (A)
September 11 – Queen of the South (H)
September 18 – Morton (A)
September 25 – Partick Thistle (H)
October 2 – Kilmarnock (A)
October 16 – Arbroath (H)
October 23 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H)
October 26 – Dunfermline Athletic (A)
October 30 – Ayr United (H)
November 6 – Queen of the South (A)
November 13 – Hamilton (A)
November 20 – Morton (H)
December 4 – Arbroath (A)
December 11 – Kilmarnock (H)
December 18 – Partick Thistle (A)
December 26 – Ayr United (A)
December 29 – Queen of the South (H)
January 2 – Dunfermline Athletic (H)
January 8 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A)
January 15 – Arbroath (H)
January 29 – Morton (A)
February 5 – Hamilton (H)
February 19 – Kilmarnock (A)
February 26 – Partick Thistle (H)
March 5 – Ayr United (H)
March 12 – Queen of the South (A)
March 19 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H)
March 26 – Arbroath (A)
April 2 – Dunfermline Athletic (A)
April 9 – Morton (H)
April 16 – Partick Thistle (A)
April 23 – Hamilton (A)
April 29 – Kilmarnock (H)
