Arbroath seal loan deal as Livingston kid follows in Jack Hamilton footsteps

Arbroath have snapped up Livingston youngster Harrison Clark on a season-long loan.

Clark, 18, joined the Lions on Saturday morning following a successful trial period, starring in pre-season friendlies against East Stirlingshire and the Lichties.

And he impressed Gayfield boss Dick Campbell sufficiently in the latter outing to earn an immediate switch to Angus for the 2021/22 campaign.

Clark follows in the footsteps of fellow Livi youngsters Jack Hamilton — who netted eight goals in 15 games for Arbroath last term — and Carlo Pigniatello, as the clubs continue to enjoy a positive relationship.

The combative midfielder could make his debut for the Championship side when they face Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup this afternoon.

Clark arrived at Livingston from the Park View Academy of Sport — a resource for footballers aged 16 to 19 in the North East of England.

He has also experienced senior football with Chester-Le-Street United in Northern League Division Two.