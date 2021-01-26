Ex-Arsenal kid Charlie Gilmour set to be St Johnstone’s next January signing

Charlie Gilmour is set to be St Johnstone’s second signing of the week.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder has impressed in a McDiarmid Park trial and a deal to secure the free agent is close to being concluded.

Manager Callum Davidson believes Saints are the perfect club to get the career of the highly-rated former Scotland under-21 international back on track.

“I hope to get something sorted with Charlie later this week,” said the Perth boss.

“I looked at it with the chairman and we have a bit of a gap with our midfielders because we have a few older ones then it’s Ali McCann.

“So Charlie coming in would give us another young one in there and a good balance.

“He’s the kind of player the club has done well with in the past, plus he’s got Scottish connections so is very keen to come up here and play.

“Hopefully we get it sorted and then crack on with getting the best out of him.”

Davidson added: “He’s missed a bit of football but is one for the future.

“He played in the Europa League with Arsenal, went to Norwich and then to Holland but has lost his way a bit.

“He’s got good size and is very good technically, so he’s the kind of player we want to bring in.

“We looked at him before but the timing wasn’t right.”

Davidson, who has recruited winger Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers through to the end of the season as well as Millwall right-back James Brown, hasn’t ruled out doing more transfer business before the window shuts on Monday night.

“We are still looking but I am happy with the squad we’ve got,” he said.

“If we get someone who will really improve us and make us a lot better then we’d have a go at it.

“It would have to be someone who could come in and make a massive difference to the team because we have players hitting good form now.”

David Wotherspoon, meanwhile, is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract in the near future.

“David is close to agreeing,” said Davidson. “Things are positive there.

“Barring any massive hiccups that will be sorted and that would be great news because he’s been excellent this season.

“With David, because he’s so talented, you always want more from him and he’s getting consistency these days.

“He knows the game. He is one you don’t have to tell what to do because he understands it and you can see that in the way he plays.”

Glenn Middleton will go straight into the Saints squad for their Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Like Gilmour, he was developed in the English academy system, with Norwich City, and Davidson believes he also has the skillset to thrive at McDiarmid.

“Glenn is slightly different to what I have,” he explained. “He’s got good pace, he’s direct and has good delivery so he adds another option.

“He can play wide on the left or right, so with him and Michael O’Halloran we have that directness whereas Craig Conway and David Wotherspoon are more technical.

“So it’s a good mix we have now.

“It’s a big move for him, he had a few other offers so I’m delighted he decided to come here.

“I have seen him for Rangers, Hibs and Scotland under-21s over the years. He’s someone I have always liked.

“He’s played at a good level with Rangers as well. He played in Europe and they rate him quite highly.

“It has just been difficult for him to break through and establish himself there right now.

“He’s hungry and that’s one of the things I was keen on. He wants to come here and really do well.”

We need to get away from the bottom and turn these draws into wins.

Saints have suffered two hard-luck stories against Aberdeen so far this season. They’re determined to avoid a third.

“We have a lot of games coming up and the thing, first and foremost, is getting results in the league,” said Davidson, whose side are now Betfred Cup finalists of course.

“We need to get away from the bottom and turn those draws into wins. That’s the main aim.

“I thought we played well against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and I still don’t know what that penalty was given for.

“We have played well against them twice so we need to do the same to give ourselves the chance to win.”