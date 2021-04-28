St Johnstone injury blow: Scott Tanser’s season appears to be over

Scott Tanser is unlikely to play again for St Johnstone this season, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

And given the fact he is no closer to accepting the contract offer made to him a few months ago, Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final may have been his last ever appearance for the Perth side.

The left-back injured his ankle in extra-time of the historic and dramatic Ibrox triumph.

Ali McCann's winning penalty 🙌 Bring on the Semi-Finals 👊#SJFC pic.twitter.com/AmxUlAOdLx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

Tanser is yet to undergo a scan but even if the prognosis is better than feared and Saints can extend their campaign to May 22 and a cup final, that still isn’t much time to get back on a football pitch.

“At the moment it doesn’t look too great for him,” said Davidson. “I think his season might be over.

“I think he hurt his right ankle just before he hurt his left. I got Callum (Booth) ready to come on because he was struggling with his right ankle then the other one got stuck in the ground.

“It doesn’t look too good. It’s quite badly swollen around so we need to wait for that to settle then we’ll get him a scan in the next couple of days and see what the damage is. It looks like his season could be over.

“It’s a big blow for us because he’s been good.”

Saints have at least four games left in their season, hopefully five if they beat St Mirren at Hampden a week on Sunday.

With Tanser out, that would be a heavy load for Callum Booth to carry alone so Davidson may have to get creative as far as left-back rotation is concerned.

“I’ve played Callum there a lot but it’s the one position we don’t really have a lot of cover on,” the Saints boss said. “It’s a big blow for us to lose Scott.

© SNS Group

“It’s possible that we could do something so Callum isn’t playing every game between now and the end of the season.

“There are a few people who can play different positions so we’ll have a look at it in the next few games.

“It’s important that we look after Callum so he’s ready for the games we need him in.”

Davidson has previously said he wasn’t holding out much hope of Tanser extending his stay beyond the summer.

“I don’t really know,” he noted.

“We obviously offered him a good contract back in January and his agent just said he’d wait and see.

“As far as I’m aware, that’s where we’re at just now. I’m just hoping the injury isn’t too bad for the lad and that he’s OK.”