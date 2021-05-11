PODCAST: St Johnstone have had a revolving door of star men in season that hasn’t peaked yet

The all-Tayside Scottish Cup final is dead but St Johnstone’s double hopes are very much alive.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess where it all went wrong for Dundee United and Saints’ chances of turning one cup triumph into two.

Also on the agenda is the Raith Rovers v Dundee play-off battle.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify