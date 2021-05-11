Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: St Johnstone have had a revolving door of star men in season that hasn’t peaked yet

By Eric Nicolson
May 11 2021, 8.49pm
© SNS Group / SFAGlenn Middleton celebrates his goal with David Wotherspoon.
Glenn Middleton celebrates his goal with David Wotherspoon.

The all-Tayside Scottish Cup final is dead but St Johnstone’s double hopes are very much alive.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess where it all went wrong for Dundee United and Saints’ chances of turning one cup triumph into two.

Also on the agenda is the Raith Rovers v Dundee play-off battle.

