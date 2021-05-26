Zander Clark feared St Johnstone cup final chance was gone after missing 2014 win – now double-winning groom-to-be is savouring big summer ahead

He is counting down to a summer wedding put on hold by the pandemic.

But Zander Clark has marked his 10th anniversary at St Johnstone in style.

The keeper was farmed out on loan to Queen of the South when Saints lifted the Scottish Cup in 2014.

But the Perth No1 played a key role in delivering the Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup in a dream season.

He saved a spot-kick in a scrappy 1-0 win over Dundee and produced heroics in the penalty shoot-out quarter final win over Rangers.

And Clark, 28, denied Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine a first-half goal in the 1-0 Hampden win over Hibs.

He said: “I can’t sum it up. It’s surreal.

“What we have done is remarkable. This is something nobody will ever be able to take away from me.”

Clark turned full-time after emerging from the Saints youth system.

He made his top team debut six years ago but had to bide his time understudying Northern Ireland international Alan Mannus.

© Supplied by SNS

He said: “Coming through the door as a young lad, I would’ve bitten your hand off for just one game.

“I always remember Alan speaking to me after I made my debut and he said: ‘You’ve played in the Scottish Premiership and nobody can ever take that away.’

“When I watched us win the final in 2014 I thought: ‘Is that my chance of a cup final experience gone?’

“Regardless of what happened on Saturday it would’ve been a great season.

“But to do a cup double? I don’t think I can get used to saying it without pinching myself.

“It has actually happened. It’s a great time to be at the club.”

Boss Callum Davidson fears top stars could be cherry-picked before the Euro campaign gets under way.

But Clark isn’t worried.

He said: “The majority of the boys are tied down on contracts for next year.

“That is great for the club, the fans and the chairman.

“We’re looking forward to next season but we’re not thinking about that just yet.

“We’ll give it a couple of weeks and will savour this.”