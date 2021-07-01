‘I feel good!’: St Johnstone announce James Brown signing with cheeky social media nod to ‘Godfather of Soul’

St Johnstone have signed James Brown on a two-year deal.

And the Perth side took full advantage of their latest capture sharing a name with the ‘Godfather of Soul’ when announcing the news to fans.

The former Millwall full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at McDiarmid Park, following the recall of Danny McNamara to the New Den.

Now his stay in Perth has been made permanent – and Saints didn’t miss the chance to nod to Brown’s superstar musical namesake on social media.

Fans loved the Perth club’s creative announcement, which featured soul legend James Brown’s 1965 hit “I Got You (I Feel Good)”.

Now the 23-year-old, who has also spent time on loan at Livingston, is desperate to make sure Saints fans feel as good as he does after completing his move.

“Being a part of St Johnstone last season was a very special experience and winning the Cup Double was absolutely incredible,” he told the St Johnstone website.

“As soon as the gaffer (Callum Davidson) made it clear he wanted me I was excited to get a deal done. I wanted to come back for more.

© SNS Group

“We have now completed everything and I thank the gaffer, the chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd for putting a contract offer to me.

“This is a great time to be at St Johnstone and I will push myself every step of the way to play my part.

“The gaffer and his coaching staff are great to work for. There is a first class work ethic and they strive to improve all of the squad.

“The team spirit is also special and it’s a pleasure to come in here every day.”