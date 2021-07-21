St Johnstone almost certain to face Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven thrash Turkish side

St Johnstone will almost certainly be facing Galatasaray on their return to Europe after the Turkish league runners-up were thrashed by PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch side won 5-1 at home, all but ending the tie as a contest before next week’s return leg.

Saints face the losers and Perth boss Callum Davidson won’t have to delay making plans for his opposition in the Europa League third round qualifier that Galatasaray will drop into.

Israeli striker Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick, with German international Mario Gotze grabbing the other two.

Emre Kilinic got the visitors’ consolation just before half-time.

Saints will play the first game away on August 5, with the second leg scheduled for seven days later at McDiarmid Park.

Despite this result, it remains a huge task for Davidson’s men, who beat Arbroath 4-1 in a friendly, to overcome a club of real pedigree and avoid needing the safety net of the Europa Conference League.