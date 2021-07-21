Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone almost certain to face Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven thrash Turkish side

By Eric Nicolson
July 21 2021, 10.04pm
Mario Gotze.
Mario Gotze.

St Johnstone will almost certainly be facing Galatasaray on their return to Europe after the Turkish league runners-up were thrashed by PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch side won 5-1 at home, all but ending the tie as a contest before next week’s return leg.

Saints face the losers and Perth boss Callum Davidson won’t have to delay making plans for his opposition in the Europa League third round qualifier that Galatasaray will drop into.

Israeli striker Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick, with German international Mario Gotze grabbing the other two.

Emre Kilinic got the visitors’ consolation just before half-time.

Saints will play the first game away on August 5, with the second leg scheduled for seven days later at McDiarmid Park.

Despite this result, it remains a huge task for Davidson’s men, who beat Arbroath 4-1 in a friendly, to overcome a club of real pedigree and avoid needing the safety net of the Europa Conference League.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects a couple of new signings this week

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier