St Johnstone name Stevie Grieve as new head of recruitment following Dundee United exit

St Johnstone have appointed Stevie Grieve as their new head of recruitment.

Greive, a lifelong Saints fan who hails from Perth, was most recently head of analysis and opposition scouting at Dundee United but left that role earlier this month.

He also carried out some media work with BBC Scotland over the summer, giving the tactical lowdown on Scotland’s Euro 2020 opponents.

Holder of a Scottish FA ‘A’ Licence in coaching, Grieve’s career has already taken him to India and Canada — but he is ready to make his mark in his home city.

I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the club I support, and play a part in its continued success into the future@StJohnstone ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/arsAuG9iIB — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) July 22, 2021

“I’m quite good at identifying talents early from different markets,” Greive told St Johnstone’s official website. “We need to try and be strong in the domestic markets. Try and find the best players in the Championship or the undervalued players of the Scottish Premiership.

“I’ve got a good eye for talent in terms of what fits tactically into the squad and what we need to try and improve.”

Greive also believes he can help make the most of the talent already on the books at McDiarmid Park as boss Callum Davidson seeks to build on a truly staggering 2020/21 campaign.

He added: “I think from a perspective of just coaching, you can see what a player should be doing and how they might be progressing.

“Sometimes it’s not about looking outside for players, it’s about understanding what’s in the building and how that player can grow and develop.

“You have to have an eye to get talent ID right as many times as possible and see how a player might progress and grow in what you are trying to do. Then see if you can help them in the next stage of their career.”