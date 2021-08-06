Glenn Middleton St Johnstone return confirmed on season-long loan from Rangers

St Johnstone have confirmed the return of Glenn Middleton.

The forward, who scored a stunning free-kick to send Saints into the Scottish Cup final a few months ago, comes back to McDiarmid Park on a season-long loan.

The boy is back 🚀@Glenn_M22 has signed a season-long loan! Welcome back, Glenn!#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 6, 2021

The deal is a reward for Callum Davidson’s patience, with the Scotland under-21 international always first choice to enhance his attacking options.

Others, such as ex-Dundee man Greg Stewart, were considered but the Perth boss made it clear at the start of pre-season that he would keep the door open for Middleton as long as possible.

The 21-year-old is likely to go straight into Davidson’s squad for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Middleton said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting.

“The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

“There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier. The lads were absolutely brilliant.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and working again with the gaffer and his staff.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at both Rangers and St Johnstone for working hard behind the scenes to make this move happen.”

