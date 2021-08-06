Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton St Johnstone return confirmed on season-long loan from Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
August 6 2021, 4.43pm Updated: August 6 2021, 6.42pm
Glenn Middleton.
St Johnstone have confirmed the return of Glenn Middleton.

The forward, who scored a stunning free-kick to send Saints into the Scottish Cup final a few months ago, comes back to McDiarmid Park on a season-long loan.

The deal is a reward for Callum Davidson’s patience, with the Scotland under-21 international always first choice to enhance his attacking options.

Others, such as ex-Dundee man Greg Stewart, were considered but the Perth boss made it clear at the start of pre-season that he would keep the door open for Middleton as long as possible.

The 21-year-old is likely to go straight into Davidson’s squad for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Middleton said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season and to be back to help us go again is very exciting.

“The lads in the squad all made me feel welcome when I joined last January and they took me right into the group to make me feel a part of it from day one.

“There is a great team spirit and I could see that again from the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last night in the Europa League qualifier. The lads were absolutely brilliant.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and working again with the gaffer and his staff.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at both Rangers and St Johnstone for working hard behind the scenes to make this move happen.”

