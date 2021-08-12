Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
McDiarmid Park full-house: Tickets sell out for St Johnstone v Galatasaray

By Eric Nicolson
August 12 2021, 2.07pm Updated: August 12 2021, 2.29pm
McDiarmid Park will be a sell-out on Thursday night.
St Johnstone have sold out McDiarmid Park for their glamour Europa League game against Galatasaray.

The vast majority of the tickets were snapped up on Tuesday, when they went on sale.

Then today, five hours before kick-off, the full-house was finally confirmed.

Given there will be no away fans in the ground, it will be one of the biggest home supports in McDiarmid since the stadium opened in 1989, possibly the biggest.

The largest crowd to date, with no significant away following, would be the 9,788 that watched the official opening against Manchester United.

For a competitive fixture, Thursday is likely to be a new record.

Saints drew with Galatasaray in the first leg and if they can knock the Turkish giants out, it will arguably be their greatest-ever European achievement.

