McDiarmid Park full-house: Tickets sell out for St Johnstone v Galatasaray

St Johnstone have sold out McDiarmid Park for their glamour Europa League game against Galatasaray.

The vast majority of the tickets were snapped up on Tuesday, when they went on sale.

🚨 CAPACITY REACHED 🚨 We have no more tickets left to sell! The atmosphere inside McDiarmid Park tonight is going to be electric! #SJFC pic.twitter.com/k8SuiZ1I1x — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 12, 2021

Then today, five hours before kick-off, the full-house was finally confirmed.

Given there will be no away fans in the ground, it will be one of the biggest home supports in McDiarmid since the stadium opened in 1989, possibly the biggest.

The largest crowd to date, with no significant away following, would be the 9,788 that watched the official opening against Manchester United.

For a competitive fixture, Thursday is likely to be a new record.

Saints drew with Galatasaray in the first leg and if they can knock the Turkish giants out, it will arguably be their greatest-ever European achievement.