St Johnstone confirm Ali Crawford loan

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Ali Crawford from Bolton Wanderers.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder arrives on a deal through to January.

🆕 | The Club is excited to announce that we have signed experienced midfielder, Ali Crawford on a six-month loan deal! Welcome, @AliCrawford 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 31, 2021

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me and I thank St Johnstone for getting this deal done.

“St Johnstone had an unbelievable 20/21 season and to do a cup double was just brilliant.

“It’s now up to me to show what I’ve got. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.

“But every football club needs a strong squad and it will be good to have everyone pushing each other on for the benefit of the football club.”

Crawford, 30, is a proven Premiership performer who left Lanarkshire in 2018 to join Doncaster Rovers.

He has played over 70 games down south, including nine on loan with Tranmere Rovers.