Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone confirm Ali Crawford loan

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2021, 10.36am Updated: August 31 2021, 11.41am
St Johnstone have signedAli Crawford.
Ali Crawford.

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Ali Crawford from Bolton Wanderers.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder arrives on a deal through to January.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me and I thank St Johnstone for getting this deal done.

“St Johnstone had an unbelievable 20/21 season and to do a cup double was just brilliant.

“It’s now up to me to show what I’ve got. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.

“But every football club needs a strong squad and it will be good to have everyone pushing each other on for the benefit of the football club.”

Crawford, 30, is a proven Premiership performer who left Lanarkshire in 2018 to join Doncaster Rovers.

He has played over 70 games down south, including nine on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier