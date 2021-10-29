Callum Davidson: St Johnstone have to impose themselves on Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

A draw against one of the third-placed teams in the Premiership was a satisfactory way to conclude the first quarter of the season for St Johnstone.

But a win against the other would be the perfect way to start the second.

Saints manager Callum Davidson has admired the job Tam Courts has done so far in his rookie season as a first team boss.

And he knows it will take a bold approach from his own side at Tannadice to end Dundee United’s seven-game unbeaten run.

“I have watched United in a few games and Tam has stuck to his 4-3-3 formation, with Peter Pawlett playing higher in a wide area,” said Davidson.

“They have great energy in their team, and a good blend of youth and experience.

“But results breed confidence.

“That is probably the biggest thing about them this season.

“We were disappointed to lose 1-0 to them at home, to a goal we could have done something about.

“We need to look at United and what threats they pose but at the same time we have to look to see how we can impose ourselves on the game.

“This is a huge game for us.

“United are favourites and expected to win. We go into it as underdogs.

“But we like that tag.”

He added: “United are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“There is pressure. But results definitely help you as a younger manager.

“I probably had it tougher than Tam coming into my first managerial job because we struggled a bit at the start and then got better.

“They have obviously got off to a flyer.

“There will always be things around the corner that we all find difficult but that is just part of being a manager.”

Charlie’s impact

The influence of Charlie Mulgrew on this United side is there for all to see.

“Charlie has been a fantastic signing for them,” said Davidson.

“I know him from my time as assistant manager to Gordon Strachan in the Scotland set-up.

“I thought he was excellent at the time.

“He has made a real impact at United.

“People might have been surprised when he signed. But Charlie and the boy Edwards have been fantastic at the back.

“They defend well and Charlie has that X-Factor about him when he goes forward. He is great with the dead balls.”