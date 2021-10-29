Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone have to impose themselves on Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
October 29 2021, 10.30pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

A draw against one of the third-placed teams in the Premiership was a satisfactory way to conclude the first quarter of the season for St Johnstone.

But a win against the other would be the perfect way to start the second.

Saints manager Callum Davidson has admired the job Tam Courts has done so far in his rookie season as a first team boss.

And he knows it will take a bold approach from his own side at Tannadice to end Dundee United’s seven-game unbeaten run.

“I have watched United in a few games and Tam has stuck to his 4-3-3 formation, with Peter Pawlett playing higher in a wide area,” said Davidson.

“They have great energy in their team, and a good blend of youth and experience.

“But results breed confidence.

“That is probably the biggest thing about them this season.

“We were disappointed to lose 1-0 to them at home, to a goal we could have done something about.

Peter Pawlett scored the winner against St Johnstone earlier in the season.

“We need to look at United and what threats they pose but at the same time we have to look to see how we can impose ourselves on the game.

“This is a huge game for us.

“United are favourites and expected to win. We go into it as underdogs.

“But we like that tag.”

He added: “United are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“There is pressure. But results definitely help you as a younger manager.

“I probably had it tougher than Tam coming into my first managerial job because we struggled a bit at the start and then got better.

“They have obviously got off to a flyer.

“There will always be things around the corner that we all find difficult but that is just part of being a manager.”

Charlie’s impact

The influence of Charlie Mulgrew on this United side is there for all to see.

“Charlie has been a fantastic signing for them,” said Davidson.

“I know him from my time as assistant manager to Gordon Strachan in the Scotland set-up.

“I thought he was excellent at the time.

“He has made a real impact at United.

“People might have been surprised when he signed. But Charlie and the boy Edwards have been fantastic at the back.

“They defend well and Charlie has that X-Factor about him when he goes forward. He is great with the dead balls.”

