St Johnstone v Ross County called OFF after failing pitch inspection By Eric Nicolson December 4 2021, 2.11pm The McDiarmid Park pitch before it was inspected by the referee. St Johnstone v Ross County has been postponed after failing a pitch inspection. At 1.30pm referee Steven McLean spent over 10 minutes assessing the surface, which had soaked up several hours' worth of heavy rain. There was one corner of the pitch unplayable at that stage but he decided to give the Saints ground staff until 2pm to see if they could change that given the rain had stopped. After sand was put down McLean still wasn't satisfied the pitch was playable and the game was called off.