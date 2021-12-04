St Johnstone v Ross County called OFF after failing pitch inspection

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone v Ross County has been postponed after failing a pitch inspection.

At 1.30pm referee Steven McLean spent over 10 minutes assessing the surface, which had soaked up several hours’ worth of heavy rain.

There was one corner of the pitch unplayable at that stage but he decided to give the Saints ground staff until 2pm to see if they could change that given the rain had stopped.

After sand was put down McLean still wasn’t satisfied the pitch was playable and the game was called off.