St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has ‘looked at everything’ to turn results around

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has “looked at everything” as he seeks to find a way out of the Perth side’s form slump.

With goals and wins drying up in recent weeks – and bottom six rivals picking up results – Saints have dropped to second bottom of the Premiership table.

Thankfully, there is one part of his team that has largely continued to function well. The defence.

And Davidson hopes that rearguard solidity can be the platform for a festive period revival.

“That (defence) is a good part,” he said. “It shows we are doing a lot right.

“But we need to put the ball in the box more and be a bit more clinical. And not just the strikers.

“We can put teams under a bit more pressure, especially at home.

“We need to play a little bit different.

“Results and performances at home haven’t been as good as the away ones.

“We have looked at everything. You always do that going through a tougher time.

“The defensive record has been really good and it has to stay with us throughout the season.

“If we can add goals it will obviously add to our points and we will start to climb the league.”

Too up and down

There was a performance level Davidson could rely upon last season.

And he wants that back, starting against Aberdeen this weekend.

“We have been a bit too up and down for my liking so far this season,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“We need to get that level of consistency back.

“We have to do the right things and try to get the victory in each game.

“Aberdeen have had a couple of good results.

“If you can string a few results together it makes a huge difference.

“At half-time in the Hibs game we were in the top six.

“Two games later we are struggling a little bit.

“That is just the nature of the league.

“That’s why I am looking for performances at a consistent level.

“It’s going to be tough for us but we are ready to fight and battle through to get the results we need.

Spoony timescale expected soon

David Wotherspoon has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury.

The Saints talisman had an appointment with a surgeon on Thursday and a timescale will be put on his expected recovery after that.

“We will know more when the results come back,” said Davidson.

“David has had his ups and downs but he is very positive person. He is good about the place.”