St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has ‘looked at everything’ to turn results around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has ‘looked at everything’ to turn results around

By Eric Nicolson
December 9 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants to build on his solid backline.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants to build on his solid backline.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has “looked at everything” as he seeks to find a way out of the Perth side’s form slump.

With goals and wins drying up in recent weeks – and bottom six rivals picking up results – Saints have dropped to second bottom of the Premiership table.

Thankfully, there is one part of his team that has largely continued to function well. The defence.

And Davidson hopes that rearguard solidity can be the platform for a festive period revival.

“That (defence) is a good part,” he said. “It shows we are doing a lot right.

“But we need to put the ball in the box more and be a bit more clinical. And not just the strikers.

“We can put teams under a bit more pressure, especially at home.

“We need to play a little bit different.

“Results and performances at home haven’t been as good as the away ones.

“We have looked at everything. You always do that going through a tougher time.

“The defensive record has been really good and it has to stay with us throughout the season.

“If we can add goals it will obviously add to our points and we will start to climb the league.”

Too up and down

There was a performance level Davidson could rely upon last season.

And he wants that back, starting against Aberdeen this weekend.

“We have been a bit too up and down for my liking so far this season,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“We need to get that level of consistency back.

“We have to do the right things and try to get the victory in each game.

“Aberdeen have had a couple of good results.

“If you can string a few results together it makes a huge difference.

St Johnstone were heading into the top six after Liam Gordon scored against Hibs.

“At half-time in the Hibs game we were in the top six.

“Two games later we are struggling a little bit.

“That is just the nature of the league.

“That’s why I am looking for performances at a consistent level.

“It’s going to be tough for us but we are ready to fight and battle through to get the results we need.

Spoony timescale expected soon

David Wotherspoon has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury.

The Saints talisman had an appointment with a surgeon on Thursday and a timescale will be put on his expected recovery after that.

“We will know more when the results come back,” said Davidson.

“David has had his ups and downs but he is very positive person. He is good about the place.”

St Johnstone striker Stevie May returns to training and could even feature against old club Aberdeen