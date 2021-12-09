Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts defends Calum Butcher after ‘furore’ over Dundee United star’s tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull

By Ewan Smith
December 9 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts has defended Dundee United star Calum Butcher
Tam Courts has defended Dundee United star Calum Butcher

Tam Courts has defended suspended Dundee United star Calum Butcher after a ‘furore’ over his David Turnbull tackle.

Butcher is banned for three games after he was red carded retrospectively by the SFA for a tackle on Turnbull in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Celtic.

United chose NOT to challenge the decision and Butcher will miss games with Livingston, Rangers and Hibernian.

Replays of the incident were widely shared across mainstream and social media.

Celtic didn’t make an issue of the incident but Butcher was condemned by media pundits.

Former Dundee and Rangers star Neil McCann claimed it was ‘a leg breaker.’

Courts accepts the challenge was worthy of a red card.

But he insists Butcher did NOT set out to harm Turnbull.

“The general feeling internally was that the decision was almost already taken,” said Courts as he set out United’s reasons for accepting the ban.

“There was such a furore around the tackle.

“When you play against one of the two Glasgow teams and the match is on TV, people have quite a substantial opinion.

“I’d like to be clear. The last thing Calum Butcher would ever want to do is endanger a player.

Calum Butcher was given a three-game ban for his challenge on David Turnbull

“Butcher is a physical player. But he’s not someone who looks to go out and harm opponents.

“In terms of the isolated incident we never want to see any player endangered on the pitch.

“These days players are so fit and fast. They are naturally going to come together.

“But the last thing we want to see is anyone endangered on the pitch.

“It’s frustrating for Butcher that he is going to now miss a further three games.

Calum Butcher is ‘physical but fair’

Dundee United manager Tam Courts
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has defended Calum Butcher

“We need to protect him a bit. There has been a lot of online and punditry opinion.

“He is a competitive player but I don’t think he would knowingly and willingly injure another professional – particularly a talented young Scotland international like David Turnbull.

“I can understand why endangering an opponent has been looked at retrospectively,” added Courts. “But I think the retrospective process can be quite flawed.

“It needs to be consistent.

“We need to consider how you can bring a tackle to the attention of the appropriate body. It’s the consistency that is a little bit flawed.

“But in terms of where we felt the process was at, it was not something we wanted to challenge.”

