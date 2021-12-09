St Johnstone striker Stevie May returns to training and could even feature against old club Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stevie May is back in training and could even return for St Johnstone against his old club Aberdeen this weekend, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Perth boss feared both May and Glenn Middleton would be sidelined until Christmas.

The Rangers loan forward was available last Saturday to face Ross County, several weeks ahead of schedule.

And now the three-time Saints cup winner, who scored the only goal of the game at Pittodrie when the sides last met, is also closing in on a return.

“Stevie has trained this week, stepping it up each day,” Davidson reported. “And that’s good news.

“Saturday might come too soon for him but it’s good to have him returning to the fold.

“Glenn could have played on Saturday. He is fine and has had another week’s training.

“Training has been good this week. Everyone has come through it.”