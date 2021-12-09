Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May returns to training and could even feature against old club Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
December 9 2021, 7.00am
Stevie May scores the winner against Aberdeen earlier in the season.

Stevie May is back in training and could even return for St Johnstone against his old club Aberdeen this weekend, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Perth boss feared both May and Glenn Middleton would be sidelined until Christmas.

The Rangers loan forward was available last Saturday to face Ross County, several weeks ahead of schedule.

And now the three-time Saints cup winner, who scored the only goal of the game at Pittodrie when the sides last met, is also closing in on a return.

“Stevie has trained this week, stepping it up each day,” Davidson reported. “And that’s good news.

“Saturday might come too soon for him but it’s good to have him returning to the fold.

“Glenn could have played on Saturday. He is fine and has had another week’s training.

“Training has been good this week. Everyone has come through it.”

