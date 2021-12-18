Eetu Vertainen out for St Johnstone through Covid-19 10-day rule

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eetu Vertainen is the latest St Johnstone player to be sidelined as a result of the new Covid-19 10-day isolation rule.

Like Chris Kane, the Finnish international will have to isolate for that period after his girlfriend tested positive for coronavirus.

Both men were unavailable to play against Motherwell.

Kane is expected to be back for the Boxing Day clash with Celtic and Vertainen looks like being the trip to Hearts on December 29.

Manager Callum Davidson confirmed: “His girlfriend has Covid.

“I’ve lost Chris Kane and Eetu – two thirds of my strike force so I couldn’t make any changes during the game.

“It’s unfortunate. That’s Covid and it’s affecting all of us. It has hit us hard in these last couple of games.”