Dan Cleary reveals he could have been a St Johnstone player in the LAST transfer window

New centre-back Dan Cleary has revealed he could have been a St Johnstone signing in the LAST transfer window.

The former Dundalk defender was Callum Davidson’s first recruit in January.

But on a dramatic deadline day in the summer, when Ali McCann and Jason Kerr left the Perth club, the Saints boss explored the possibility of getting him to Scotland a few months earlier.

“The gaffer got in contact for me on the last day of the window in August,” the former Liverpool and Birmingham City man told Saints TV.

“Since then we’ve kind of been back and forward.

“My contract was coming to an end with Dundalk and he showed an interest again.

“I was delighted to get it done.”

Cleary, who has since been joined by Anthony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci, is up for Saints’ relegation battle.

“The lads have welcomed me well,” he said.

“I want to help the team win as many games as we can and keep the club in the league.

“As a team we need to stay up.

“That’s our main aim and we definitely have the players here who can do it.

“I’ll always give 100%.

“Even if I’m not having a great game with the ball, I’ll always give my all for the team.

“That’s what I’m based on.”