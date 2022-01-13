Dan Cleary reveals he could have been a St Johnstone player in the LAST transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dan Cleary reveals he could have been a St Johnstone player in the LAST transfer window

By Eric Nicolson
January 13 2022, 11.17am Updated: January 13 2022, 11.31am
Daniel Cleary signed for St Johnstone this month.
Daniel Cleary signed for St Johnstone this month.

New centre-back Dan Cleary has revealed he could have been a St Johnstone signing in the LAST transfer window.

The former Dundalk defender was Callum Davidson’s first recruit in January.

But on a dramatic deadline day in the summer, when Ali McCann and Jason Kerr left the Perth club, the Saints boss explored the possibility of getting him to Scotland a few months earlier.

“The gaffer got in contact for me on the last day of the window in August,” the former Liverpool and Birmingham City man told Saints TV.

“Since then we’ve kind of been back and forward.

“My contract was coming to an end with Dundalk and he showed an interest again.

“I was delighted to get it done.”

Cleary, who has since been joined by Anthony Gallacher and Nadir Ciftci, is up for Saints’ relegation battle.

“The lads have welcomed me well,” he said.

“I want to help the team win as many games as we can and keep the club in the league.

“As a team we need to stay up.

“That’s our main aim and we definitely have the players here who can do it.

“I’ll always give 100%.

“Even if I’m not having a great game with the ball, I’ll always give my all for the team.

“That’s what I’m based on.”

St Johnstone recall Charlie Gilmour after Callum Davidson sees ‘incredible’ progression under Barry Ferguson at Alloa

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier