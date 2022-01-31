Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff City

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2022, 6.10pm Updated: January 31 2022, 7.04pm
Tom Sang is set to sign for St Johnstone on loan.

St Johnstone are set to bring in Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who can also play in midfield, spent the first half of 2020/21 in League Two with Cheltenham before then City manager Mick McCarthy recalled him to play in the Championship from March onwards.

He has played five times for Cardiff this season, the last of those appearances against Preston North End in the FA Cup a few weeks ago.

Sang earned a contract through to the summer of 2023, with McCarthy saying at the time: “When I came here – I just saw something in him.

“He’s a really good guy, a good character, a hard worker, a good footballer and a positive guy on the pitch.

“When I’ve asked him to play at right wing-back because of injury, he’s been brilliant. He really has been outstanding.”

Sang will be Saints’ seventh January recruit after Theo Bair’s two-and-a-half-year  deal was confirmed.

New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair insists ‘I know I am ready’ after transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps is confirmed

