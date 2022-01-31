St Johnstone set to sign Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are set to bring in Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who can also play in midfield, spent the first half of 2020/21 in League Two with Cheltenham before then City manager Mick McCarthy recalled him to play in the Championship from March onwards.

He has played five times for Cardiff this season, the last of those appearances against Preston North End in the FA Cup a few weeks ago.

Sang earned a contract through to the summer of 2023, with McCarthy saying at the time: “When I came here – I just saw something in him.

“He’s a really good guy, a good character, a hard worker, a good footballer and a positive guy on the pitch.

“When I’ve asked him to play at right wing-back because of injury, he’s been brilliant. He really has been outstanding.”

Sang will be Saints’ seventh January recruit after Theo Bair’s two-and-a-half-year deal was confirmed.