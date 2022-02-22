Melker Hallberg: Callum Davidson hails ex-Hibs midfielder who he feared had chosen a return to Sweden over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Melker Hallberg: Callum Davidson hails ex-Hibs midfielder who he feared had chosen a return to Sweden over St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
February 22 2022, 10.26pm
Melker Hallberg in action against Hearts.
Melker Hallberg was St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s prime midfield January target.

And by establishing himself as one of the key factors in the Perth side’s recent Premiership revival, it is clear to all why that was the case.

But Davidson has revealed that up until the moment the former Hibs man arrived at McDiarmid Park to put pen to paper, he feared he had missed out.

“I didn’t think I’d get Melker, to be honest, because right until the last minute it looked like he was going back to Sweden,” said the Saints boss.

“He was finishing up at Hibs and it looked as though he was heading home.

“But thankfully we managed to persuade him very late on and you can see how important he’s been since joining us.

“We knew what we were getting.

“I’d liked him in the summer just past and also the previous summer.

“He was sold for a big fee to Italy earlier in his career and has played for Sweden, so that shows the quality he’s got.

“He’s someone I always admired so it’s great to get him and see him performing for us now.”

Hallberg has yet to taste defeat for his new club – winning two matches and drawing two.

There were a pair of assists in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at the weekend and Davidson always knew there would be far more to his game than breaking up play and protecting the backline.

Quality

“Melker’s energy levels and composure on the ball have really made a difference in the last few weeks,” he said.

“He’s positive, he makes things happen and is very good going box to box.

“We had been needing that.

“We were keen to get someone who could play that role and Melker has brought it.

“He wanted to come here and play, he’s doing that and you can see his quality.”

As with all good players, their influence extends beyond their own individual impact on games.

“Melker’s given the players around him a lift,” said Davidson. “Ali Crawford has been scoring goals.

Ali Crawford and Melker Hallberg linked up for the opening goal against Hearts.
“Ali has quality and we saw that every day in training.

“He’s capable of scoring goals and that’s what he’s been doing for us recently.

“I brought him in to push David Wotherspoon because they are similar kind of players.

“What you are seeing with Ali now is we’re able to play him in a more natural role because the better football we play the better he is.

“When you’re defending the less you’ll see of him but the higher up the pitch we play then the more he comes to life.

“Previously I think he was standing in good areas but we were not getting him on the ball enough in places where he can hurt teams.

“What you’ve seen in the last few games is we’re doing that and Ali is responding to that.”

Injury update

Crawford’s form resurgence has been mirrored by several others who were toiling before the mid-season break.

“It has been an ongoing process to get the confidence back and the new faces have helped,” said Davidson.

“We all know what we need to do and what we have to achieve.

“The response since Kelty has been very good.

“We want to put pressure on Ross County this weekend and close the gap a little bit.”

Davidson reported that injured goalkeeper Zander Clark “should be close to being fit” for the weekend trip to Dingwall.

Callum Hendry “played through the pain against Hearts and should be OK again” but Callum Booth is “a few weeks away”.

