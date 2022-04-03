St Johnstone are looking ‘upwards’ says Callum Davidson, who gives Tony Gallacher injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone are looking ‘upwards’ says Callum Davidson, who gives Tony Gallacher injury update

By Eric Nicolson
April 3 2022, 9.00am
Callum Davidson with Livingston manager David Martindale.
St Johnstone are looking “upwards” after securing back-to-back Premiership victories for the first time this season, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth boss saw his side take an early lead against Livingston through a Callum Hendry penalty and then follow it up with the sort of work ethic he has long preached would get its rewards.

Not only have Saints created a six-point gap on bottom of the table Dundee, they have also opened up the possibility of catching one of the teams above them and fighting their way out of the play-off spot.

St Mirren and Aberdeen, half-a-dozen points in front of the McDiarmid Park men, may yet have cause to look over their shoulders.

“I was really pleased with that,” said Davidson.

“We got our goal early and we didn’t concede.

“It was a tough game in difficult conditions. We worked extremely hard as a group.

“So I was delighted to get three points.

Melker Hallberg and Livingston's Stephane Omeonga in action.
“We are trying to win as many games as we and see where it takes us.

“We were in a really difficult position after Christmas but you can see the fighting spirit is there.

“The boys are all fighting for each other and the support is there.

“We are trying to look upwards and remain positive.

“We have a tough game at Celtic next week before the split but if we try to put some pressure on the teams above us you never know what happens.”

Injury update

Davidson had to replace Tony Gallacher with Callum Booth just after the half-hour mark when the wing-back was hurt in a midfield 50-50 with Nicky Devlin but he is optimistic the injury isn’t serious.

“Hopefully Tony is OK after the tackle,” he said. “We will assess it on Monday.

“I thought there was a few strong challenges in the game. As a player I used to like them myself.

“It’s the way I like to play football.”

Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin which leads to his injury.
Hendry took an elbow to the face in earning Saints their third minute penalty but it would have taken more than that to deny him the chance of scoring his seventh goal since returning from Kilmarnock.

“Of course Callum wanted to take the penalty,” said Davidson.

“He had scored six and he’s playing with loads of confidence right now.

“I have an array of choices up front. It all looks positive going towards the end of the season.”

