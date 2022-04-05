Reece McAlear: St Johnstone linked with summer move for on-loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have been linked with a summer move for on-loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Reece McAlear.

The Norwich City player will be out of contract at the end of the season, at which point his 12-month deal with the Highlanders will have run down.

The Scottish Sun have reported that Saints, St Mirren and Kilmarnock all have him on their list of potential targets, depending on whether they are in the Premiership next year.

🚨 GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER 🚨 🚀 What a strike from Reece McAlear yesterday against Dunfermline! pic.twitter.com/s8mt8lSONo — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2022

McAlear, 20, has represented Scotland at youth level and Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds has suggested he is ready for an under-21 call-up.

He started his career with Motherwell and has scored four goals this season.