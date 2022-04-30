Callum Davidson: St Johnstone have ‘parked the bus’ on contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone have ‘parked the bus’ on contract talks

By Eric Nicolson
April 30 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been delighted with his players' focus.
The St Johnstone players have tunnel vision on Premiership survival, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And his soon to be out-of-contract quartet of Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Jamie McCart and Callum Hendry exemplify the steely focus the Perth side are applying to their battle to avoid the drop, with talks over new deals put on hold.

“Their commitment has been a big thing for me,” said Davidson.

“We’ve been clear in our dialogue with the players about where we are as a club.

“I’ll always be straight and honest.

“I trust them and they’ve all performed.

“Jamie especially in the second half of the season has been tremendous.

Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart.
Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart.

“It’s great to have Shaun back and the other two have obviously been excellent as well.

“Players know the situation – we want to survive and then we can talk about other things.

“Our minds are focused on the job in hand, not worrying about what’s going to happen after that.

“We’ve parked the bus on the contracts.”

Championship homework

Saints hope to avoid the play-offs – and beating St Mirren on Saturday would be a big step towards reaching the safety of 10th place.

But Davidson is doing his homework on potential Championship opponents.

“We’ve been watching a lot of the Championship games for scouting players,” he said.

“We’ve got reports on all the teams and we’ll be watching the play-offs.

“First and foremost we need to make sure we finish above 12th.”

Davidson hasn’t given up hope of Craig Bryson returning from injury before the season is over but it’s a race against time.

“The clock is ticking for him,” said the Saints boss.

“He’s running but it will be a big ask to get him involved.

“He’s been out for a while and has had a few wee setbacks.

“The only thing I would say is he’s a fit guy, who looks after himself very well. That won’t be an issue.

“It would just be sharpness.

“Hopefully we can get him back. We want to have as many players available as possible.

“For tomorrow it will be the same squad again.”

