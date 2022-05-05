St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson can see Theo Bair progressing on the training ground and starting chance may yet come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The pressure cooker of a relegation battle isn’t ideal for a young player acclimatizing to life and football in a new country.

But Theo Bair may still have an important play his part in St Johnstone’s fight for survival, according to Callum Davidson.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps striker is still waiting for his first start for Saints.

Training ground progression could yet see that happen before this season is over, though.

“Theo is adapting to Scottish football more and more,” said Davidson.

“You can see he’s getting better in training. He’s a young boy – only 22 – with a big future.

“It is difficult putting him in the team in this situation because it’s pressure football.

“But you never know when you’re going to get your opportunity to start and it will be up to him to take it if that comes.”