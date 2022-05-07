Livingston 1-1 St Johnstone: Saints denied win in last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Livingston 1-1 St Johnstone: Saints denied win in last minute

By Eric Nicolson
May 7 2022, 5.09pm Updated: May 7 2022, 9.25pm
Glenn Middleton celebrates after making it 1-0.
Glenn Middleton celebrates after making it 1-0.

St Johnstone are all but certain to be in the play-offs.

The Perth side’s 1-1 draw with Livingston, combined with Dundee’s 2-0 defeat in Paisley, puts them six points clear of their Tayside rivals with the superior goal difference (seven better).

It was so nearly a third victory over Livingston this season.

Substitute Glenn Middleton had given Callum Davidson’s men the lead, which was only cancelled out in the 90th minute.

All in all, it was still a step in the right direction – both in terms of how they played and the bigger relegation picture.

Saints nearly conceded a goal in the opening minute against St Mirren last weekend but it was their turn to almost score with their first attack seven days later.

Stevie May, in for Nadir Ciftci, picked out Melker Hallberg on the overlap.

The Swede’s cross was met by Callum Hendry, who couldn’t keep his shot down from eight yards out.

The first half performance was much-improved from the meek one that sunk Saints’ chances of getting out of the play-off spot, with May dragging a shot past the post on 37 minutes at the end of a nice passing move.

Livi start second half better

It was the hosts who started the second period better, though.

And Zander Clark had to come to the rescue when Jamie McCart was caught flat-footed under an Ayo Obileye ball over the top.

Odin Bailey was through one v one and Clark won the duel by saving with his right foot.

The Perth keeper could only watch and hope for the best when an Alan Forrest curling shot just missed his far corner on 67 minutes.

St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton scores.
St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton scores.

After keeping Livingston at bay, Saints got themselves back on the front foot and broke the deadlock nine minutes later.

Rooney switched the play from right to left and James Brown – on for the injured Callum Booth – sent over a perfectly weighted inswinging cross to the back post where Middleton headed home.

The win that would have made Saints mathematically safe in 11th slipped through their fingers when Jack Fitzwater scored a 90th minute equaliser after Clark had saved a Scott Pittman header.

There were five minutes of stoppage time and in the third of those minutes, Hendry broke clear but made the wrong choice in shooting when he should have squared to Middleton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier